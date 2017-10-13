WUOMFM

India's Sakthi Automotive expands (again) in Detroit

  • Workers at Sakthi Automotive facilities in southwest Detroit.
    Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

An India-based auto supplier is expanding again in Detroit.

Sakthi Automotive plans a $7 million expansion of its manufacturing and distribution centers in the city. It’s the third expansion since the company came to Detroit in 2014.

The company now employs about 500 people in the city. And Sakthi has recruited about a third of its current workforce from employment programs for the formerly incarcerated.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan says the company now employs more than 200 formerly-incarcerated Detroiters, proving that they make good workers.

“They’re more likely to be at work on time, they’re more likely to show up every day,” Duggan said. “They do a good job because they know the barriers that are stacked against them if they lose this job are going to be that much harder.”

Duggan points to Sakthi as an “international company that’s decided to tie its future” to the city. He says his administration has made a point of developing relationships with global manufacturing companies and this is a sign that strategy is working.

“We’re working really hard at this, and I think we’ve cut a lot of the red tape,” Duggan said.  

Sakthi says the latest move should add another 200 jobs. It expects to complete the expansion by mid-2018.

UAW reaches tentative agreement with Sakthi Automotive, cancels strike

By Rebecca Kruth Jun 24, 2016
Two men shaking hands
Flazingo Photos / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

The United Auto Workers says it's reached a tentative agreement with a Detroit auto supplier.

Earlier this week, the UAW announced it had authorized a strike at Sakthi Automotive Group.

The India-based company has two plants with more than 200 employees in Detroit.

UAW leaders accused Sakthi of a number of labor law violations, including refusing to provide information for collective bargaining, and firing unionized workers.

UAW threatens strike against auto supplier Sakthi

By Jun 22, 2016
striking UAW workers
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

The United Auto Workers is threatening a strike at Sakthi Automotive Group.

The India-based auto parts supplier has more than 200 employees at two Detroit facilities. It makes safety components for automakers including GM and Ford.

The UAW says Sakthi has engaged in a number of unfair labor practices at its Detroit plants, starting prior to the union organizing workers there in 2015.

Those practices continued as the UAW and Sakthi began collective bargaining in January of this year, says UAW Local 600 Vice President and lead negotiator AJ Freer.

Sakthi Automotive breaks ground on Detroit manufacturing center

By Oct 19, 2015
City of Detroit

Construction on a new, 70-acre manufacturing campus is officially underway in southwest Detroit.

India-based auto parts supplier Sakthi Automotive Group is behind the project.