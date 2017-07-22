WUOMFM

Ingham Co. Sheriff says 'no' to ICE detainers and Driskell seeks a rematch against Walberg

By & Jul 22, 2017
  • Immigration and Customs Enforcement - or ICE - agents
    U.S. Air Force / Creative Commons

The Ingham County Sheriff's Office announced this week it will no longer detain people at the request of immigration, without a judge's order. It says immigration violations are "civil, not criminal, in nature, and are between the individual and the U-S Government." The Wayne County Sheriff's Office has a similar policy in place. This Week in Review, Weekend Edition host Rebecca Kruth and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry talk about whether other counties will follow suit.

They also discuss the state's request for judges to dismiss bench warrants against 186 people wrongly accused of unemployment fraud, Oakland County's lawsuit against the state over new standards for indigent attorneys, and Gretchen Driskell's second bid to unseat U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg despite a big loss in 2016. 

Tags: 
week in review
Ingham County Sheriff
unemployment insurance agency
unemployment fraud
Oakland County
indigent defense
Gretchen Driskell
tim walberg

Related Content

Ingham County Sheriff's office announces policy change on immigration holds

By Jul 19, 2017
United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement

The Ingham County Sheriff's Office has announced it no longer will detain people with federal immigration holds past the detention period on their original booking charges.

The sheriff's office says Wednesday that administrative warrants and Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers issued by an ICE official have to have proper judicial authority.

State asks courts to dismiss warrants against people accused of fraud

By & Jul 20, 2017
Shawn / flickr

The state of Michigan is dropping charges and arrest warrants against nearly 200 people accused of illegally collecting unemployment benefits.

The warrants were issued against people who never showed up for court hearings after they were accused of defrauding the unemployment system. In many cases, the accused never knew they were charged with a crime.

The Michigan Talent Investment Agency asked for the arrest warrants to be dismissed because there’s a good chance the people accused actually didn’t do anything wrong.

Court: People wrongfully accused of unemployment fraud filed lawsuit too late

By & Jul 18, 2017
Bytemarks / flickr http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

The Michigan Court of Appeals dismissed a lawsuit claiming the state wrongfully accused thousands of people of unemployment fraud.  

In 2013, the state started using an automated system to flag fraud cases. But the system wrongly identified tens of thousands of people – and some of them sued to get their money back, plus fees and interest.

But the court says they waited too long to file the lawsuit.

Despite 2016 loss, Gretchen Driskell will take on Rep. Tim Walberg again

By Jul 19, 2017
Republican incumbent Tim Walberg beat Democratic challenger Gretchen Driskell in 2016. Now, Driskell is announcing she'll run again in 2018.
Tim Walberg for Congress; Gretchen Driskell for Congress

Despite losing by 15 points in one of the most expensive congressional battles in the state last year, former Saline mayor and state representative Gretchen Driskell believes 2018 could be different.