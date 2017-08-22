WUOMFM

Ingham County treasurer being blamed, again, for poor accounting

    Mistakes by the Ingham County Treasurer's office and Ingham County Land Bank are are being blamed for more than $50,000 in additional audit costs paid to Plante Moran
Ingham County is continuing to have bookkeeping problems with its treasurer.

Until recently, Treasurer Eric Schertzing had been writing checks the county had no record of. According to county Commissioner Mark Grebner, it wasn’t until a contractor tried to collect money he was owed by the county that questions were raised, and it was discovered a relatively small Community Development Block Grant program was being administered by the treasurer’s office through handwritten checks signed by Schertzing.

The county’s general ledger hadn’t shown any payments from the Community Development Block Grant in question since January 2015. According to Ingham County Controller Tim Dolehanty, Scherzting had been issuing payments from the program using hand-written checks from a “separate checkbook.”

Grebner says this latest example is the type of problem caused by poor record-keeping that has plagued the treasurer’s office in recent years. Grebner says several consecutive audits have blamed the treasurer’s office for a lack of oversight and office mismanagement.

“[Schertzing] is a decent and kindly person, and he has a nice smile and we like him,” Grebner said. “But the board is getting a little bit frustrated. He’s kind of wearing our patience.”

The Lansing State Journal reports accounting mistakes from the treasurer’s office and the Ingham County Land Bank contributed more than $50,000 in additional auditing fees from the firm Plante Moran. Schertzing is also chair of the Ingham County Land Bank.

Grebner says the county has tried to work with Schertzing’s office to cut down on mistakes, to no avail.

“We’ve gone through all the stages that you would expect about encouraging cooperation, better communication and teamwork, working harder and sending people off to training, and none of that has helped,” Grebner said.

The Board of Commissioners meets tonight, and commissioners are expect to require Schertzing to report any other financial activity the county doesn’t have official records of. Grebner says changes to the duties and staff of the treasurer’s office are currently being considered at the committee level.

Ingham County

Related Content

Former Ingham County prosecutor heading to jail

By Nov 22, 2016
Former Ingham County Prosecutor Stuart Dunnings III.
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Former Ingham County prosecutor Stuart Dunnings will spend a year in jail for misconduct in office and engaging the services of a prostitute.

He was sentenced today on the misdemeanor charges he pleaded guilty to back in August. Originally, Dunnings was charged with more than a dozen prostitution-related counts.

His arrest earlier this year stemmed from a federal investigation into human trafficking.

Prosecutors say Dunnings paid women for sex over several years.

Cyber attack cost Ingham County $86,000 and could cost $2M to prevent in future

By May 22, 2017
person using a computer
Christopher Schirner / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

An Ingham County official is suggesting actions that could cost nearly $2 million to strengthen the county's cybersecurity following a computer network attack last month.

Ingham County Sheriff's office announces policy change on immigration holds

By Jul 19, 2017
United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement

The Ingham County Sheriff's Office has announced it no longer will detain people with federal immigration holds past the detention period on their original booking charges.

The sheriff's office says Wednesday that administrative warrants and Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers issued by an ICE official have to have proper judicial authority.