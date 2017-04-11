WUOMFM

Interactive map helps medical marijuana patients find Detroit dispensaries

By 30 minutes ago
  • Screenshot of Detroit website allowing residents to see locations of medical marijuana caregiver centers.
    Screenshot of Detroit website allowing residents to see locations of medical marijuana caregiver centers.
    Detroitmi.gov

Medical marijuana users have a new way to learn about caregiver centers in Detroit.

An interactive map will help them track the status of the more than 280 centers across the city.

120 shops are in the application process. Over 60 of them are able to operate in the meantime.

Marvin Jamo, owner of a medical marijuana caregiver center in Detroit, says plenty of people use medical marijuana.

“All sorts of people use medical marijuana, people from all different professions and such, like doctors, lawyers, what have you,” Jamo said. “I think we do need these facilities throughout the city, you know, just to help them get what they need for pain relief and what not.”

Jamo’s shop is one of three to already have full city approval. He says this is a good thing for the city.

“Because it brings the growers and the distributors together instead of people doing all of this stuff in the streets,” he said.

David Bell, Director of the Building Safety, Engineering and Environmental Department for the city of Detroit, believes the map is great for encouraging legal medical marijuana centers.

“Anybody that wants to open up a business in the city of Detroit, we’ve got their back we want to help them open up, but we can’t just have people opening up businesses illegally,” Bell said.

161 shops have been deemed illegal and shut down so far. Click here to access the interactive map.

Tags: 
medical marijuana
Detroit

Related Content

Monroe opts out of authorizing medical marijuana facilities

By Apr 5, 2017
Medical Marijuana
Dank Depot / Creative Commons, http://tinyurl.com/oall5zn

The Monroe City Council approved a decision this week to opt out of authorizing potential medical marijuana facilities. 

The council voted unanimously on the resolution. City Manager Vincent Pastue told The Monroe News that one of the reasons for the action is the lack of regulations related to marijuana facilities.

"It's difficult, if not impossible, for a community to make a land-use decision absent of these regulations."

Mistake in news report causes distress among Livingston County medical marijuana users

By Mar 7, 2017
Tracy Samilton / Michigan Radio

A mistake in a newspaper report brought frightened medical marijuana users to the Livingston County Board of Commissioners meeting Monday night.

The report wrongly said sheriffs are planning to use a state grant for unannounced spot checks at patients' homes.

Because of the stigma of being a medical marijuana user, many people who spoke at the meeting would identify themselves only by first name, like Denise from Hartland.

She says spot checks of patients violate the Fourth Amendment, "our right to not being searched and seized in our own homes."

New laws, taking effect Tuesday, will regulate Michigan's medical marijuana industry

By Dec 19, 2016
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

New state laws take effect Tuesday that will regulate Michigan’s medical marijuana industry.

The three laws taking effect will legalize medical marijuana dispensaries, regulate growing and processing facilities and extend legal protections to registered patients who prefer to use non-smokable forms of the drug, including edibles and oils.

It’s the first major update to Michigan’s medical marijuana laws since voters approved legalizing pot for medicinal purposes in 2008. 