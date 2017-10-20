Issues & Ale

Monday, November 20, 2017, 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM

Zingerman's Greyline

100 N. Ashley St., Ann Arbor, MI 48104

What happens when the controversies of politics and the realities of life intersect with the sports we love to watch? Issues like domestic violence, players kneeling for the national anthem, and payoffs to college players have all helped to move stories about our favorite players from the sports page…to the front page.

Join Michigan Radio’s Morning Edition host Doug Tribou as he talks with a panel of sports journalists and athletes about some of the controversies facing the world of sports.

Issues and Ale is an event series from Michigan Radio designed to engage people in conversations about important issues facing Michigan...in an informal atmosphere. Stop by, have a drink, and join in the conversation.

Free admission, but space is limited so please register to attend. Click here to register