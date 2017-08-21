“It’s been a nonstop barrage of attacks,” Trump organizer says in aftermath of Charlottesville

The Michigan Trump Republicans are rallying tonight in the West Michigan town of Hesperia, with more rallies planned around the state in coming months.
Meshawn Maddock, a rally organizer from the Michigan Trump Republicans and former co-chair of the Trump campaign in Oakland County, joined Stateside today to explain why she's rallying.
"As a Trump supporter," she said, "I can tell you that I certainly feel under attack myself."
Hear Maddock explain why she feels that way by listening above.
