“It’s been a nonstop barrage of attacks,” Trump organizer says in aftermath of Charlottesville

  • During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump supporters organized "flash mobs" around Michigan to promote their candidate. Support rallies continue, like the one in Hesperia tonight.
The Michigan Trump Republicans are rallying tonight in the West Michigan town of Hesperia, with more rallies planned around the state in coming months.

Meshawn Maddock, a rally organizer from the Michigan Trump Republicans and former co-chair of the Trump campaign in Oakland County, joined Stateside today to explain why she's rallying.

"As a Trump supporter," she said, "I can tell you that I certainly feel under attack myself."

Hear Maddock explain why she feels that way by listening above.

