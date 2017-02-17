WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

It’s free-fishing weekend, but anglers be warned: You’re on thin ice

By 1 hour ago
  • Fishing on Lake Michigan.
    This guy has the right idea.
    Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

It’s supposed to be warm throughout the state of Michigan this weekend. Really warm: highs may breach 60 in the southeast corner of the state, while up in the U.P. temperatures could be in the low 50s.

If you’re looking for a good way to get outdoors and take advantage of our temporarily tropical climate, the state’s Department of Natural Resources has an idea for you:

The summer blast happens to coincide with the state’s winter free fishing weekend, during which angling on Michigan’s lakes, rivers and streams requires no fishing license.

“We hold these free-fishing weekends as an opportunity to shine a spotlight on Michigan’s phenomenal fisheries,” said Elyse Walter, a DNR spokesperson. “We host a weekend both in the summer and the winter, and the idea is to encourage both residents and non-residents to get outdoors, and get out on the water, have some fun, and not have to worry about purchasing a license.”

While the weekend's t-shirt weather will be welcome for those who hope to develop a tan while they fish, it does have one downside: Conditions look to be less than ideal for ice-fishing.

As Walter put it, one may have to go “pretty far north” to find any ice this weekend. She suggested fishing from shore as a possible alternative.

Listen to our full interview with the DNR’s Elyse Walter above.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
fishing
climate change

Related Content

Climate change will hurt walleye, help largemouth bass

By Sep 13, 2016
Wikipedia

Warmer waters due to climate change are likely to hurt the reproduction of walleye in inland lakes in Midwest states like Michigan.

Gretchen Hansen is a research scientist with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

She says over the next 30 years, as the planet and its waters warm, there will be a significant decline in walleye, especially those in smaller inland lakes, and an increase in largemouth bass. 

That's because walleye reproduce more readily in colder waters.

Hansen says the trend will be most noticeable in smaller inland lakes.

A new app helps hunting and fishing aficionados

By Nov 3, 2015
Sportsman Tracker / Facebook

The app Sportsman Tracker was developed in Grand Rapids by Jeff Courter, the company's CEO.

"A lot of times you just want to know what’s going on in your area," he says. "If it’s fishing, you want to know what’s biting, what’s going on, what are people catching around you.”

Dingell hosts panel on "vanishing" hunting and fishing opportunities

By Sep 1, 2011
John Dingell

Michigan Congressman John Dingell hosted a panel about the shrinking hunting and fishing opportunities in the state. Dingell says conserving places to hunt and fish are keys to Michigan’s quality of life. And he says hunters and anglers are good people to ask about how those places are impacted by climate change and other threats to the Great Lakes, because, “Sportsmen are really one of the first lines of defense for the protection of our environment.” Dingell says he’s also working on building up protected natural areas in southeast Michigan.