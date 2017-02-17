It’s free-fishing weekend, but anglers be warned: You’re on thin ice

Stateside's conversation with Elyse Walter, a spokesperson for the Department of Natural Resources.

It’s supposed to be warm throughout the state of Michigan this weekend. Really warm: highs may breach 60 in the southeast corner of the state, while up in the U.P. temperatures could be in the low 50s.

If you’re looking for a good way to get outdoors and take advantage of our temporarily tropical climate, the state’s Department of Natural Resources has an idea for you:

The summer blast happens to coincide with the state’s winter free fishing weekend, during which angling on Michigan’s lakes, rivers and streams requires no fishing license.

“We hold these free-fishing weekends as an opportunity to shine a spotlight on Michigan’s phenomenal fisheries,” said Elyse Walter, a DNR spokesperson. “We host a weekend both in the summer and the winter, and the idea is to encourage both residents and non-residents to get outdoors, and get out on the water, have some fun, and not have to worry about purchasing a license.”

While the weekend's t-shirt weather will be welcome for those who hope to develop a tan while they fish, it does have one downside: Conditions look to be less than ideal for ice-fishing.

As Walter put it, one may have to go “pretty far north” to find any ice this weekend. She suggested fishing from shore as a possible alternative.

Listen to our full interview with the DNR’s Elyse Walter above.

