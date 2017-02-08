WUOMFM

Jackson City Council approves LGBT non-discrimination ordinance

  • Over 40 cities in Michigan prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
The Jackson City Council has approved a long-debated non-discrimination ordinance following more than 150 comments from the public on the proposal.

The Jackson Citizen Patriot reports the 5-2 vote early Wednesday came following a meeting that started Tuesday night and drew nearly 700 people. Of those who offered public comment on the proposal, more than 80 spoke in favor.

The ordinance prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in employment, housing and public accommodations. If no agreement is made between parties to resolve a complaint, a civil infraction is issued with a fine of up to $500 per each day of the violation.

All complaints must be filed within 30 days of an incident to the city's Human Relations Commission.

Jackson now joins a list of over 40 Michigan cities that have similar non-discrimination ordinances, including Flint, Grand Rapids, and Lansing.

