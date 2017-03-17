JCPenney announces closure of seven Michigan stores

JCPenney released its list of 138 planned store closures nationwide, including seven Michigan stores. The closures are part of a plan to "optimize its national retail operations" in order to return to profitability, according to the company. It will also relocate a supply chain facility in Buena Park, California. The closures will cut about 5,000 jobs nationwide. JCPenney says it will provide outplacement support services for eligible associates. Liquidation of the stores will begin April 17.

The stores to be closed in Michigan are:

Lakewood Square Mall, Battle Creek

Delta Plaza, Escanaba

Westshore Mall, Holland

Copper Country Mall, Houghton

Birchwood Mall, Kingsford

Midland Mall, Midland

Cascade Crossings, Sault Ste. Marie