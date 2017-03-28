Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers continue funk-inspired dance beats in new album

Listen to Joe Hertler talk about the new album "Pluto."

This week, Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers are releasing their newest album, Pluto.

The six-member band is rooted in Lansing, Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids. They're known for their eccentric style of mixing elements of funk, dance, pop and R&B.

Frontman Joe Hertler stopped by Stateside to preview the new album and the inspiration that brought it together.

Listen to the full segment above to hear some songs from Pluto, the writing process, and how a Japanese folk tale turned into a song.

