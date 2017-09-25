Join Michigan Radio for a fabulous tour of Ireland | Shades of Ireland

Join Michigan Radio’s Stateside host Cynthia Canty as we team up with the travel experts at Collette Vacations for a fabulous tour of Ireland.

Cynthia has enjoyed a life-long love affair with Ireland. It began when she spent her junior year of college at University College Cork. There she met Cork City local Sean Canty…and the two have been married 41 years.

Cynthia has made dozens of trips back to Ireland through the years, and has come to know Ireland intimately. She looks forward to sharing “her” Ireland with Michigan Radio listeners!

When you travel with Michigan Radio, you’ll enjoy a personalized experience hosted by Cynthia and carefully selected local guides. You’ll join other travelers who are full of curiosity, are interested in life-long learning…and share a love of public radio. If that sounds like you, learn more about this great vacation below.

Special Travel Presentations

You can learn more about this trip and meet Cynthia Canty at one of our special free travel presentations.

Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017 - TIME 7:00 PM

Conor O'Neill's, 318 South Main St., Ann Arbor, MI 48104 or on

Monday November 13, 2017 at 7:00 PM

Claddagh Irish Pub, 2900 Towne Centre Blvd, Lansing, MI 48912.

You can also register by contacting Steve Chrypinski at (734) 764-5118 or steveski@umich.edu