Join Michigan Radio for Issues & Ale: It’s Just Politics Roundtable

Ann Arbor Summer Festival
Top of the Park – Annex Tent

2017 has already been an eventful year in politics, with the start of the Trump presidency, a single party controlled yet divided Congress, and lots of action in the state legislature. Join Michigan Radio’s “It’s Just Politics” team of Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta and other political pundits for this special Issues & Ale event under the Annex Tent at the Ann Arbor Summer Festival as we discuss what it all means for Michigan. 

This politics roundtable promises to be a fun and fast-paced look at Michigan politics and the changing political landscape.

Stop by, have a drink, and join in the discussion.

Free admission, but space is limited so please register to attend.

Register here.

This event is underwritten by ITC

Issues & Ale

