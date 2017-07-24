WUOMFM

Jones to unmarried state workers: "Put a ring on it," or lose benefits

By 8 hours ago
  • steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Some state lawmakers want to stop unmarried state employees from getting health insurance benefits for domestic partners.

Nearly a decade ago, the state of Michigan expanded benefits coverage as a way to accommodate same-sex couples who couldn’t legally marry.   But the U.S. Supreme Court legalized gay marriage in 2015.

State Senator Rick Jones (R-Grand Ledge) says the state is still spending more than a million dollars a year on benefits for unmarried couples.

“I leave it up to people to decide if they want to be married,” says Jones. “But, if you want the benefits, if you want it, put a ring on it.”

Under Jones’ proposal, children of state employees would still get health insurance. It would only stop benefits for the unmarried domestic partner.  Jones submitted a similar bill two years ago.

Jones hopes the legislature will act on the bill this fall. 

Tags: 
domestic partner
Same sex benefits
Rick Jones
health insurance benefits for domestic partners

Related Content

Supreme Court refuses domestic partner benefits challenge

By Mar 24, 2012
FB user sarawestermark

The Michigan Supreme Court will not hear a challenge to benefits that cover the live-in partners of state employees. That ruling means the challenge will have to go first to the state Court of Appeals. This is the newest wrinkle in the legal and political drama playing out over allowing benefits that cover public employees’ unmarried partners, including people in same-sex relationships.

Contrasting Michigan policy, Toledo mayor considers domestic partner benefits

By Apr 27, 2012
Dan Bobkoff / Changing Gears

Late last year, Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder signed a controversial law barring many live-in partners of state employees from receiving government health benefits. Snyder and some members of the state legislature cited cost as the primary reason behind the ban. But critics of the law, including the ACLU of Michigan, said the law unfairly targeted same-sex couples.

Now, just south of the border, things might be moving in the opposite direction.

According to a story in the Toledo Blade, the city's Mayor Mike Bell is planning to bring legislation concerning domestic partner benefits before the city council. The measure would give Toledo city employees the opportunity to extend their health care benefits to cover their live-in partners, provided couples sign up for the city's Domestic Partner Registry.

More from the Blade:

Both heterosexual and same-sex couples would be eligible for benefits under the proposed law...

"What we're trying to do is bring our city, form the standpoint of human resources and affirmative-action policies, in line with what's happening nationally," Mayor Bell said. "We're not the first train pulling out of the station here, we're actually in a way trying to catch up with the policies that make companies and cities competitive in the state of Ohio."

Other cities, including Cleveland and Columbus, along with Lucas County, the University of Toledo, Owens Corning, and the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce, offer benefits to domestic partners of employees, according to information provided by the mayor's office.

But, the Blade reports, some council members are already voicing misgivings about the policy:

George Sarantou said he has many questions about the proposed law and is concerned it could be too costly for a city that has struggled financially in recent years.

"Cost is always a factor when you're dealing with a budget," Councilman Sarantou said...

Councilman Rob Ludeman, meanwhile, expressed both financial and moral concerns about the proposed law. During his last term, Mr. Ludeman was one of two councilmen who voted against the Domestic Partner Registry.

"A lot of it was my own religious beliefs, but I think I represented a conservative constituency who were opposed to it, gay and straight people," Mr. Ludeman said.

Mayor Bell told the Blade that he doesn't believe the benefits will present any financial strain and said it comes down to fairness:

"When you're the mayor, you represent everybody," the mayor said. "Inside the city we have a lot of different lifestyles. All I'm trying to do is be fair to everybody. ... I'm trying to adjust our polices to the obvious that's in front of us right now at this particular time in history."

-John Klein Wilson, Michigan Radio Newsroom

Michigan Court of Appeals upholds benefits for live-in partners of state employees

By Jan 9, 2013
Michigan Court of Appeals
Mike Russell / Wikimedia Commons

A divided Michigan Court of Appeals has upheld extending health benefits to the live-in partners of state employees.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette challenged the state Civil Service Commission agreement with public employee unions.

Among other things, the attorney general says the policy violates Michigan’s constitutional ban on same-sex marriage and civil unions.

But the court’s majority said the policy makes no distinction between people in same-sex relationships and heterosexual live-in partners.        

Senator wants domestic partners to "put a ring on it" or lose state benefits

By Rebecca Kruth Oct 5, 2015
Robert Scott / Creative Commons http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

Michigan Sen. Rick Jones, R-Grand Ledge, this week introduced legislation that would get rid of health benefits for domestic partners of state employees.

Right now, domestic partners may apply for benefits as long as they live together.

Under the bill, public employers would be banned from offering domestic partner benefits.