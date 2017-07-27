WUOMFM

Judge bars state money to private schools

Credit missmossie2003 / flickr

A judge says the state cannot reimburse private and parochial schools for any expenses, even if they’re the result of state mandates.

A provision in the state budget allows private and parochial schools to be reimbursed for state-required health and safety requirements. A legal challenge says that runs afoul of the state constitution, which bans direct or indirect public funding for private or parochial schools. 

  

The judge’s opinion says the ban is not religious discrimination.

  

“It is any non-public school, religious or otherwise,” said Don Wotruba of the Michigan Association of School Boards.

This is a preliminary order while the rest of the case is argued. But the decision can be appealed. 

  

“We’re hopeful with an injunction that it could lead to a final decision from her that would say that this is, in fact, unconstitutional, and can’t move forward,” said Wotruba.

