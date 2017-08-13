WUOMFM

Judge to hear arguments over Macomb County clerk's residency

By & 19 seconds ago
  • Macomb County Circuit Court
    Macomb County

A Macomb County Circuit Court judge could decide Monday whether a case against embattled county clerk Karen Spranger will move forward.

County officials have accused Spranger of lying about her address when she filed to run for office last year. If the case proceeds, a judge will decide whether there's enough evidence to legally disqualify Spranger from office.

"If the courts come back and say 'Nope, everything's fine,' then so be it -- she's the clerk, and we'll have to deal with the challenges we face or have been facing," Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel said.

The county says an investigation shows that Spranger's Warren residence hasn’t had utilities service for five years.

"We believe we've put a pretty good case together that shows, there is a real big question [about Spranger's residency] here. We don't believe she lived at that address when she filed for office," Hackel said.

Spranger's lawyer insists she lived there “at the time” she filled out the paperwork.

The controversial county clerk has been involved in numerous conflicts and scandals since she took office in January -- including trying to sue the county so she could fire her office's union employees.

Tags: 
Karen Spranger
macomb county
Macomb County Clerk
mark hackel

Related Content

Macomb County leaders say clerk's "false statement" about residency are grounds for removal

By Aug 1, 2017
Karen Spranger
Screen grab taken from Karen Spranger's Facebook page

Macomb County leaders want a judge to legally disqualify its embattled county clerk from holding office.

The request is actually a legal counter-move on the county’s part, part of a lawsuit County Clerk/Register of Deeds Karen Spranger filed against it earlier this summer.

But County Executive Mark Hackel says as part of the county’s due diligence in that case, it has uncovered evidence Spranger lied about her address when she filed to run for office last year. He says that “false statement” is grounds for removal from office.

Macomb County Clerk sued again, this time for secretly videotaping resident

By Jun 15, 2017
Karen Spranger
Screen grab taken from Karen Spranger's Facebook page

Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger faces a new lawsuit, after being sued earlier this year by two former employees who say their firing was in retaliation for blowing the whistle on her unethical behavior.

This time Spranger is being sued for actions she took before taking the oath of office.

Diane Zontini says ten days after the election in November, she caught an associate of Spranger secretly videotaping her as Zontini was conducting private business at the Clerk's office.

County Clerk agrees to move offices after Macomb County sues her

By May 10, 2017
Macomb County Circuit Court
Macomb County

Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger has agreed to let a move of some of her departments take place -- but only after she was sued by the county. 

Spranger has been butting heads with Macomb County officials and getting into trouble ever since she took office in January.  

The former anti-government activist lost access to her county-owned computer for weeks, after she was caught letting friends, who were not county employees, use it. 

Macomb County's new Clerk can't stay out of trouble

By May 8, 2017
Karen Spranger
Screen grab taken from Karen Spranger's Facebook page

Macomb County's new Clerk is a political neophyte who has stumbled into controversy after controversy since she took office five months ago. 