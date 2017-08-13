Judge to hear arguments over Macomb County clerk's residency

A Macomb County Circuit Court judge could decide Monday whether a case against embattled county clerk Karen Spranger will move forward.

County officials have accused Spranger of lying about her address when she filed to run for office last year. If the case proceeds, a judge will decide whether there's enough evidence to legally disqualify Spranger from office.

"If the courts come back and say 'Nope, everything's fine,' then so be it -- she's the clerk, and we'll have to deal with the challenges we face or have been facing," Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel said.

The county says an investigation shows that Spranger's Warren residence hasn’t had utilities service for five years.

"We believe we've put a pretty good case together that shows, there is a real big question [about Spranger's residency] here. We don't believe she lived at that address when she filed for office," Hackel said.

Spranger's lawyer insists she lived there “at the time” she filled out the paperwork.

The controversial county clerk has been involved in numerous conflicts and scandals since she took office in January -- including trying to sue the county so she could fire her office's union employees.