Judge to Macomb County Clerk: Stop harassing your employees

There have been so many twists and turns and controversies since voters elected anti-government activist Karen Spranger as county clerk, it would make a pretty good soap opera.

The latest: A circuit court judge has issued a temporary restraining order directing Spranger to stop threatening and harassing her employees.  That's after internal grievances, which were upheld, failed to stop her behavior, which includes threats to fire people.

The union will ask for a permanent restraining order on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Spranger also sued Google on Friday, to try to stop it from complying with a subpoena from the county sheriff. The sheriff is investigating whether she lied about where she was living when she filed to run for clerk. That would be perjury -- a felony -- if she did.

Earlier this year, Spranger sued Macomb County to try to get a judge's order saying she is allowed to do what she wants in the management of her office, including firing union workers under contract, despite such actions being violations of state and federal labor law.

The county has counter-sued, saying Spranger does not hold her office legitimately, because she was not living at the address she put on her application to run for county clerk.

Spranger did not return a phone call asking for comment.

Macomb County files suit to try to kick its troublesome clerk out

By Sep 27, 2017
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

Macomb County says its clerk and register of deeds, Karen Spranger, is not eligible to hold the office she won in November. 

Spranger sued the County earlier in the year, after she was not permitted to fire union employees in her office.

County attorneys filed a counter-complaint Tuesday, alleging Spranger lied about where she was living when she filed her application to run for County Clerk. 

The address Spranger claimed, under penalty of perjury, was her primary residence has had water and other utilities shut off since 2012.

Chaos continues in Macomb County clerk office

By Aug 15, 2017
Karen Spranger
Screen grab taken from Karen Spranger's Facebook page

Macomb County officials say the county clerk's office is falling into chaos as supervisors and staff flee a hostile workplace of the new clerk's making. 

Macomb County judge recuses herself from Spranger case

By Aug 14, 2017

After just a few months in office, Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger has found herself in conflict with nearly every other branch of county government.

So she’s suing to clarify that she’s “the boss” of her office.

But Spranger now wants the entire Macomb Circuit Court to disqualify itself from deciding that case because of conflicts of interest.

Judge Kathryn Viviano today declined to do that. She disqualified herself, citing the “high and escalating” level of dispute between the clerk’s office and other county officials.

Macomb Clerk Karen Spranger hasn't submitted a budget proposal

By Aug 28, 2017
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

Problems continue to plague Macomb County Clerk/Register of Deeds Karen Spranger’s office.

Spranger was unable to present a proposed budget to Macomb County Commissioners as scheduled on Monday.

The County Executive’s office say that’s because she submitted an incomplete proposal weeks late.

Judge to hear arguments over Macomb County clerk's residency

By & Aug 13, 2017
Macomb County Circuit Court
Macomb County

A Macomb County Circuit Court judge could decide Monday whether a case against embattled county clerk Karen Spranger will move forward.

County officials have accused Spranger of lying about her address when she filed to run for office last year. If the case proceeds, a judge will decide whether there's enough evidence to legally disqualify Spranger from office.

"If the courts come back and say 'Nope, everything's fine,' then so be it -- she's the clerk, and we'll have to deal with the challenges we face or have been facing," Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel said.

County Clerk agrees to move offices after Macomb County sues her

By May 10, 2017
Macomb County Circuit Court
Macomb County

Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger has agreed to let a move of some of her departments take place -- but only after she was sued by the county. 

Spranger has been butting heads with Macomb County officials and getting into trouble ever since she took office in January.  

The former anti-government activist lost access to her county-owned computer for weeks, after she was caught letting friends, who were not county employees, use it. 