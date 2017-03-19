WUOMFM
Related Program: 
That's What They Say

Just a dash — or two or three — can go a long way

By & 1 hour ago

How many dashes is too many? For some of you — especially those who are writers — that may be a rhetorical question. 

For others, the dash is something of a mystery. You’ve seen it around, you know what it looks like, but you’ve never learned how to use it.

That may be because the dash — and keep in mind, we’re talking about the em-dash — is kind of like the Wild West of punctuation marks. 

It’s extremely flexible and works in a lot of different situations. 

 


In fact, it’s almost easier to explain where you can’t use a dash, but let’s take a look at a few places where you can.  

For starters, if you’re making a list or providing an explanation, you can use a dash in place of a colon:

“There are a variety of factors to consider when choosing a pet — size, cost, energy level and maintenance, to name a few.”  

The dash can also be used to set off a parenthetical element. Of course, you could just use parentheses, but the dash can add emphasis. Check out this example from an article by our own Anne Curzan: 

“How is ‘aren’t I’ more grammatical — or more logical for that matter — then ‘ain’t I’?”

Dashes are also handy when you want to start a sentence with a list:

“The dirty dishes, the grungy carpet, the filthy bathroom — it was clear that housework wasn’t his top priority.”

Sometimes, other punctuation marks are technically correct, but just don’t work as well as the dash. Here’s a great example from George Eliot’s "Middlemarch":

“He had done nothing exceptional in marrying — nothing but what society sanctions and considers an occasion for wreaths and bouquets.”

Unfortunately, the versatility of the dash also makes it prone to overuse. One or two can add emphasis or clarity, but too many can disrupt the flow of your writing and make it confusing.

Think of the dash like hot sauce for your writing — a little goes a long way.  

 

Tags: 
That's What They Say

Related Content

An origin story that's just 'OK'

By & Mar 5, 2017

OK, have you ever stopped to think about how many times in a single day you say "OK"?

If you're like millions of others around the world, that number is probably more than you can count on your fingers and toes.

The ubiquity of "OK" is undeniable. It's used as a noun, a verb, an adverb, an interjection and a signal of agreement, not to mention the basis for one of the most famous self-help books of all time.

Believe it or not, we're coming up on the 178th anniversary of "OK," so we thought we'd take a look at the origin of this globally-recognized word.


An extra maître d' serves up a spelling question

By & Feb 26, 2017

When it comes to making a noun plural, there are a few general rules we follow in English. 

Most are are pretty easy. Slap an "s" on the end of "book" or "dog" or "desk" and suddenly you've got more than one. If the word ends with a vowel followed by a "y", the same rule applies, like "keys" and "boys."

If you've got a "y" preceded by a consonant, no sweat. Just trade out the last two letters for "ies" to get "cherries" or "babies" or "buddies."  

There are other rules, and of course, they all have exceptions. But today we want to talk about pluralizing one word in particular: maître d'. 


Why not all language "errors" are indisputably wrong

By Feb 21, 2017
Mark Brush / Michigan Radio

The possessive “s” could be in danger.

At least, that’s what linguist Anne Curzan says. 

What the devil is it about deviled eggs?

By & Feb 19, 2017

There's no question that deviled eggs are a staple at family reunions and church picnics. But what makes them "deviled"?

Maybe it's all the things they can be stuffed with that aren't very good for you.

Besides mayonnaise, we've found recipes that include cream cheese, bacon, condensed milk and ranch dressing.

That's not a bad guess, but these delectable little goodies actually get their name from a different ingredient. 