Justice Sotomayor to speak at University of Michigan event

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor and Justice Susanne Baer from Germany's highest court will speak at the University of Michigan on diversity, higher education and the role of history in their work.

Sotomayor is the first Latina to serve on the Supreme Court, and Baer is the first openly gay woman to serve on the Federal Constitutional Court of Germany.

Sotomayor and Baer will speak at morning and evening events as part of the university's commemoration of its bicentennial.

The events comes as President Donald Trump is about to announce his Supreme Court nominee. He intends to name the pick on Tuesday to fill the lifetime seat held by the late conservative Justice Antonin Scalia.