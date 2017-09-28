WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Kalamazoo duo Gifts or Creatures blend Americana with stories inspired by history of Upper Midwest

By 17 minutes ago
  • Brandon and Bethany Foote
    Brandon and Bethany Foote
    Joey Schultz

Finding inspiration for writing and making music can be a challenge for songwriters. But, for Brandon and Bethany Foote it's the place they call home that fuels their imagination.

The duo known as Gifts or Creatures is out with their third full-length album, Fair Mitten (New Songs of the Historic Great Lakes Basin).

Their music celebrates the rich history and beauty of the upper Midwest.   

"There's a lot to learn from the past and there's a lot that we don't know.... In doing so you learn more about yourself and where you came from and what's come before you and who lived here before you," explained Brandon Foote. 

He spent time with State Archivist Mark Harvey at the Michigan History Center digging to the state archives and learning about the state's history.

Both Brandon and Bethany Foote feel especially connected to the "magical memories" of exploring the north wood forests and spending summers on Lake Michigan, which they say come into play on this new album.

Listen to the full interview above to hear some of the tracks, including "Two Hearts (Two Peninsulas)," "Trout of the Pines" and "Pontiac's Rebellion."

Gifts or Creatures have a CD release show in Lansing at The Robin Theatre on Friday, September 29, a show in Kalamazoo on October 21, and in Grand Rapids on November 4. 

Support for arts and culture coverage comes in part from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunesGoogle Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
Michigan music
music

Related Content

Local Spins: Exploring West Michigan’s diverse music scene

By Jun 6, 2017
a pair of headphones
chrisjtaylor.ca / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

West Michigan is turning out many talented artists and many styles of music these days.

Editor and publisher John Sinkevics has been covering West Michigan’s music scene on his Local Spins website to share music he felt wasn’t getting covered enough by local publications.  

A music teacher fluent in the language of small children

By Catherine Shaffer Sep 11, 2017
Vera Davis

Violin teachers usually earn their reputations through the fame and virtuosity of their students. But every virtuoso has to start somewhere, and those early lessons have their own challenges.

Wendy Azrak is a teacher whose genius is showcased in a less grandiose, but arguably more difficult accomplishment: She can get a three-year-old to stand still.


Goose Lake: The music festival that didn’t lay the golden egg

By Aug 2, 2017
State Police records, RG 90-240, housed in the Archives of Michigan

It was nearly fifty years ago when Michigan music lovers attended a Woodstock-like music festival in south-central Michigan. But not everyone was happy about it.

The Michigan History Center’s Mark Harvey joined Stateside today dig into the story surrounding the Goose Lake Music Festival.

Mixtape: New music from The Accidentals, The War and Treaty, and Jessie Ray and the Carolina Catfish

By Aug 1, 2017
a piano
Adrian Lim / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCLO

It's time for our monthly check-in on the music scene on the west side of the state.

John Sinkevics is the editor and publisher of LocalSpins.com, where he highlights up-and-coming artists and music happenings in the area. This time, we’re putting the spotlight on three West Michigan bands.

Mixtape: New music from In The Valley Below, Organissimo, Above and Below

By Jul 5, 2017
a pair of headphones
CHRISJTAYLOR.CA / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCLO

Summer has been full of music festivals in Michigan, many of them showcasing regional and local Michigan artists.

Local Spins Editor and Publisher John Sinkevics told Stateside about groups in West Michigan. He explored an indie rock group’s new EP, a jazz organ trio’s Beatles cover songs, and Jim Shaneberger’s blues rock band.