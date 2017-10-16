WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Kent County is looking for cancer clusters near Wolverine tannery dump sites

By 7 minutes ago
  • MDEQ image of the area affected by the groundwater contamination in Plainfield Township and Belmont, roughly 10 miles north of Grand Rapids.
    MDEQ image of the area affected by the groundwater contamination in Plainfield Township and Belmont, roughly 10 miles north of Grand Rapids.
    MDEQ

Health officials in Kent County plan to investigate whether there are cancer clusters near waste dump sites once used by  the shoemaker Wolverine World Wide tannery in Rockford.

Brian Hartl, an epidemiologist with the Kent County Health Department, joined Stateside today to explain what the department knows now, and how it plans to move forward.

Wells in the area are contaminated with a type of perfluorinated chemicals (PFCs). This family of chemicals was once an ingredient in Scotchgard, which Wolverine used to waterproof shoe leather. 

Hartl said what his department knows about these chemicals’ ability to cause cancer comes from a study done in West Virginia where the Ohio River area was contaminated with PFCs. (PFCs are also known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFASs.)

“They identified two forms of cancer that were potentially associated with these exposures,” Hartl said. “Those cancers are testicular cancer and kidney cancer. So we’ve heard, you know, some complaints or concerns from [Rockford] area residents, and so that’s why we’re looking further into these cases of cancer in the area.”

The Kent County Health Department is working with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to analyze its cancer registry. Hartl says MDHHS will look at data for urogenital cancer, including kidney cancer, testicular cancer, and bladder cancer, between the years 2000 and 2014.

As cancer isn’t the only health effect that’s been linked to PFCs, Hartl said his department will also conduct a survey of residents to gather more information.

“I think what we’re doing is trying to, you know, respond to the concerns around health and do what we can to investigate these health issues, and see what can be done,” he said.

Listen above for the full conversation.

To follow along with the Kent County Health Department’s findings, Hartl referred listeners to the department’s weekly newsletters. You can find those here.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
Wolverine Worldwide
Kent County health Department
perfluorinated chemicals (PFCs)

Related Content

Michigan combat center tests positive for contamination

By Oct 14, 2017
Courtesy Photo / Air National Guard | Tech. Sgt. Nic Kuetemeyer

A combat center in northern Michigan has become the third military installation in the state to test positive for contaminated groundwater.

Capt. Brian Blumline says preliminary results came in this week for tests conducted at five locations at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center earlier this year. He says all the sites showed elevated levels of perfluorooctanoic acid and perfluorooctyl sulfonate.

The contaminants are from fire-fighting foam that used to be involved in training at the base.

MDEQ looking into drinking water contamination near former dump site

By Aug 30, 2017
water faucet
Laura Nawrocik / Flickr http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality is investigating whether a shoe manufacturer is responsible for water contamination in West Michigan.

In the 1960s, Wolverine Worldwide used a licensed dump site near Rockford to get rid of waste from its leather tanning process. Two chemicals used in the process, PFOS and PFOA, are now showing up in nearby residential wells.

What you need to know about perfluorinated chemicals, aka PFCs

By Aug 7, 2017
water going into cup from faucet
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Grayling water officials announced in July they had found trace amounts of perfluorinated chemicals, or PFCs, in the municipal water supply. The levels are nowhere near the concentration of PFCs considered to be a health hazard by the Environmental Protection Agency.

David Andrews, senior scientist with the nonprofit Environmental Working Group spoke with Stateside to help us understand this mysterious family of chemicals and explore exactly what the news means for the Grayling area.

Wolverine tannery neighbors threaten suit to force cleanup

By Associated Press 21 hours ago
Map from the MDEQ of affected area
MDEQ

Residents who live near an old leather tannery waste dump in western Michigan are threatening to sue Wolverine World Wide to force it to clean up the site.

Attorneys for 40 residents near the long-forgotten dump sent Wolverine a notice of intent to sue on Friday.

They want the Rockford-based global footwear company to remove contaminated soil from the 76-acre property, rebury it in a pit lined with a hazardous waste liner and then encircle the property with a slurry wall to contain polluted water.

West Michigan shoe company still getting to the bottom of water contamination

By Sep 28, 2017
Map from the MDEQ of affected area
MDEQ

The shoe manufacturing company believed to have contaminated groundwater in two West Michigan communities still doesn't know exactly how it happened.

Chris Hufnagel is with Wolverine World Wide, the shoe company believed to be the source of the toxic chemicals.