Kids safe, back in school after bomb threat at Ann Arbor Hebrew school

By 28 minutes ago
  • Things calmed down around noon at the Jewish Community Center and Hebrew Day School in Ann Arbor.
    Kate Wells / Michigan Radio

A bomb threat forced children to be evacuated from the Hebrew Day School in Ann Arbor this morning.

Similar threats were reported in Florida, Pennsylvania, Alabama, New Jersey, and Maryland.

In Ann Arbor, an unidentified man called the Hebrew Day School in just after 9 this morning, claiming there was a bomb in a backpack that was about to detonate in the school.

The school, which shares a campus with the Jewish Community Center and an early childhood center, evacuated the kids to an off-site location. Police brought in a bomb-sniffing dog from the Michigan State Police, and the school was searched and declared safe.  Kids were back in school and classes resumed around noon.

With news vans and helicopters circling the area, Ann Arbor Lt. Detective Matt Lige says this same community center got another bomb threat about a month ago. So was this part of a wave of anti-Semitism?

"I can't ignore the possibility, given the political climate that we're in and the events that have occurred across our country,” he says. “My instincts tell me this is all part of a coordinated effort targeting the Jewish Community."

He says they’re working with the FBI to investigate the threats. Check back here soon for updates. 

