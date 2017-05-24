WUOMFM

Kiosks make paying Detroit water bills convenient

The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) has partnered with the DivDat Kiosk Network to make water bill payments more convenient. 

More than 15 percent of Detroit homes have their water shut off due to late or unpaid bills. 

DWSD conducted a soft-lauch in March to assess people's attitudes toward the kiosks.  

"It's been mostly positive. We've had great feedback from Detroiters on the kiosks and that's why we are here today to launch it publicly, city-wide," says Public Affairs Manager Bryan Peckinpaugh. 

Starting Wednesday, 37 kiosks in 28 locations are available in and around the city of Detroit. The kiosks are part of the DWSD's new "skip the line" initiative which aims to reduce customer wait time through technology. 

Several kiosks are open seven days-a-week, including some 24-hour sites. These kiosks allow customers to pay their water bills with cash, personal check, or credit with no additional fees. 

Customers can review their account information, scan their bill, and have the payment applied to their account on the same day.  

"The kiosks also offer, besides English, translation in Spanish and Arabic and we encourage folks to look at our interactive maps to see where there is a kiosk near them," Peckinpaugh said. 

To learn more about the kiosks and see a map with locations go to detroitmi.gov/DWSDkiosk.

