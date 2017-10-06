WUOMFM

Lack of NHTSA Administrator since January causing headaches

  • NHTSA is set to consider many safety standards, including ones aimed at preventing buses from rolling iver.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has been without an administrator since January.

Reuters reports former NHTSA officials, consumer groups, lawmakers and some business leaders are urging the Trump Administration to appoint someone.

Amit Narang is with Public Citizen.  He says the situation means tire safety regulations have been put on the back burner.

"Congress has required NHTSA to put out tire safety regulations," Narang said, "These are not optional for NHTSA. And so it's going to be critical that the administration put top personnel in place and I think that starts with the Administrator."

But Narang fears whoever is appointed may be unwilling to set new rules.  He says that could mean standards to prevent buses from rolling over may not be adopted.

Reuters reports that the White House declined to comment on NHTSA but says “capable and professional staff” are filling essential positions throughout the government on an acting basis until confirmations go through.

 

Chrysler says 'no' to NHTSA recall in rare move

By Jun 4, 2013
Bull Doser / Wikimedia Commons

In a rare move, Chrysler is saying "no" to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on a recall.

The agency wants the Detroit automaker to recall 2.7 million vehicles.

NHTSA claims a defect increases the risk of fire in rear crashes involving Jeep Grand Cherokees built in the 1993 to 2004 model years  and in Jeep Liberties built in the 2002 to 2007 model years.

Chrysler says the agency's reasoning is deeply flawed and the vehicles are safe.

Electronic stability control to go on trucks, buses

By Jun 4, 2015
Federal regulators will require trucks and buses to have electronic stability control.
user Nic Redhead / Flickr/creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/legalcode

If you have a relatively new car, you have an important safety feature called electronic stability control in it.  But that big bus or heavy truck next to you on the road?  It probably doesn't. 

This week, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration finalized a rule that will change that.

V2V is already on Michigan roads. USDOT wants it in all our cars.

By Dec 14, 2016
flickr http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

The U.S. Department of Transportation has issued a proposed rule that would require vehicle-to-vehicle technology, or V2V, to be standard on all cars.

There's a 90-day public comment on the proposal.

V2V technology allows cars to send wi-fi signals to each other, and another feature, automatic braking –which U.S. automakers have already voluntarily agreed to make standard – prevents crashes based on the signals. 

NHTSA investigating possible Jeep air bag problem

By Sep 27, 2011
IFCAR / wikimedia commons

WASHINGTON (AP) - Federal regulators are investigating reports that the air bags on some Jeep Liberty sport utility vehicles are suddenly going off without a crash happening.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says on its website that in four of seven confirmed cases, the front driver-side air bag went off, while in three, both the driver- and passenger-side air bags deployed.

The investigation involves an estimated 387,356 vehicles made during the 2002 and 2003 model years. Five of the seven reports involved injuries.

Some owners said they saw the air bag light come on, or intermittently come on, before the air bags went off.