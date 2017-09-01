LaMarr Monson: “It’s mindblowing” to be free 21 years after wrongful murder conviction

Stateside’s conversation LaMarr Monson and David Moran, director of the Michigan Innocence Clinic.

One week ago, a Wayne County judge told LaMarr Monson to go enjoy his life. In 1996, Monson was wrongfully convicted of killing a 12-year-old Detroit girl named Christina Brown.

In February 2017, 21 years and 12 days later, a judge overturned his murder conviction, and he walked free. Last week, Wayne County dismissed new murder charges.

“Just to have that weight off your shoulders after so long, it’s mind-blowing,” Monson said about the county’s decision last Friday.

Monson and David Moran, director of the University of Michigan’s Innocence Clinic, which worked to overturn Monson’s conviction, joined Stateside to tell his story.

Listen to the full conversation above.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)