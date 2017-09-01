WUOMFM
LaMarr Monson: “It’s mindblowing” to be free 21 years after wrongful murder conviction

  David Moran and LaMarr Monson
    LaMarr Monson and David Moran at the Michigan Radio studios. Since being released from prison in February, Monson has been working full-time at a real estate firm. He hopes to eventually start his own business.
One week ago, a Wayne County judge told LaMarr Monson to go enjoy his life. In 1996, Monson was wrongfully convicted of killing a 12-year-old Detroit girl named Christina Brown. 

In February 2017, 21 years and 12 days later, a judge overturned his murder conviction, and he walked free. Last week, Wayne County dismissed new murder charges.

“Just to have that weight off your shoulders after so long, it’s mind-blowing,” Monson said about the county’s decision last Friday.

Monson and David Moran, director of the University of Michigan’s Innocence Clinic, which worked to overturn Monson’s conviction, joined Stateside to tell his story.

Listen to the full conversation above.

Family embraces LaMarr Monson as murder charge against him dismissed: “He’s free! He’s free!”

By Aug 25, 2017
Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio

After the judge dismissed the murder charge against him, and advised LaMarr Monson to go enjoy his life, he held his sobbing mother in the hallway just outside the courtroom for a long time.

Delores Monson never gave up on her “baby son,” now 45 years old. For years, she tried to convince people her baby was innocent.

“Different prosecutors, judges, lawyers, I’ve been to so many people it’s not even funny. But I thank God for Jesus. And I thank God that my son is home. And he’s free!” she shouts, beaming ear to ear.

“He’s free! He’s free! He’s free!”

After 21 years, 12 days behind bars for murder, Detroit man walks free

By Feb 1, 2017
Lamarr Monson and his mother, Delores, just after his release from jail.
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

A Detroit man convicted of murder more than 20 years ago walked free on Wednesday.

A Wayne County judge overturned Lamarr Monson’s conviction for killing a 12-year-old girl earlier this week.

That was after years of legal and investigative work unearthed new eyewitness testimony and fingerprint evidence pointing to another killer.

Monson confessed to killing Christina Brown. But he later insisted he was tricked into confessing by Detroit police, and fought for years to have his conviction overturned.

Michigan man, likely innocent of murder, may be closer to freedom

By & Jan 30, 2017
Michigan Dept of Corrections

Lamarr Monson is a step closer to being a free man, after serving nearly two decades in prison for a murder he likely didn’t commit.

A Wayne County judge today ordered a new trial in Monson’s case. New evidence suggests a different man used a toilet tank lid to bludgeon a 12-year-old girl to death in 1996.

Monson was arrested by police shortly after the murder of Christina Brown. 