Lansing city council finally picks a new president

  • steve carmody / Michigan Radio

It took two weeks, but the Lansing city council finally has a president.

The deeply divided city council ended its deadlock last night, when it picked Councilwoman Patricia Spitzley to fill its vacant president’s chair.

The new council president is hopeful the eight-member board can now move forward after the sometimes-personal debate.

“I think what it says about the council is that we're passionate about the issues that are important to us,” Spitzley told reporters after her unanimous selection, “and passionate about the issues that we feel are needed to move the council forward.”

That may be easier said than done. Four of the eight city council seats are up for election this year.  The mayor’s race may also add to the drama in the council chamber.

Councilwoman Carol Wood, who was picked to serve as vice president, hopes the partisan and personal divisions that held up the council leadership will now be put behind them.

“I would hope that all the people that are on council are adult enough to set their differences aside,” says Wood. 

Still leaderless: Lansing city council deadlocked on choosing new council president

By Jan 18, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

The Lansing city council remains deadlocked over who should lead them this year.

Last night, the council tried and failed again to break a four-four split on the vote for council president. It was the third straight meeting they failed to do their first job of the new year.

City Clerk Chris Swope says the council can’t just flip a coin or pick a name out of a hat.

“They do have to agree. They have to come to some consensus,” Swope said after the meeting, “and that’s what the framers of the charter had in mind.”

Lansing city council will again try to break a deadlock over its next leader

By Jan 16, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

In Lansing, the city council will try again tomorrow to pick a new leader.

The council traditionally picks a new president in January. And as is somewhat traditional, they’re having trouble agreeing on who it should be.

The council has met twice already this year, but no one has garnered enough votes to win the center seat on the council horseshoe. Tuesday’s meeting will give the 8 council members a chance to break their deadlock.

This is a pivotal year for the Lansing city council, with four seats up for election this fall.