Lansing city council takes up 'sanctuary' issue

People for and against the idea of "sanctuary cities" are expected to be on hand for Monday night’s Lansing city council meeting.

Lansing officials have been weighing whether to make Michigan’s state capitol a "sanctuary city," by creating policies to protect undocumented immigrants from prosecution under federal immigration laws. It’s a decision that could cost the city millions of dollars.

President Trump has signed an executive order punishing communities that don’t comply with federal immigration laws. The city of Lansing currently receives about $6 million in federal funding annually that may be affected.

Monday afternoon, Lansing city council members are scheduled to discuss a Welcoming/Safe Community proposal. The wording of the proposal was not available Friday when the council’s Monday agenda was published.

It’s unclear if the proposal may be enough for groups wanting more protection for undocumented immigrants, or if it may be too much for those who oppose illegal immigration.