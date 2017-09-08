Lansing notebook: auto insurance, veto override and recycling on legislative agenda

WUOMFM

    The Michigan Legislature is back in session after its summer recess. It's been 15 years since legislators issued a veto override, but it could happen this fall.
Michigan lawmakers are back in the capital after a two-month summer break, and they have a long list of items on their legislative to-do list. Among them are an overhaul of no-fault auto insurance, new recycling standards, and the possibility of a rare veto override. 

Michigan Radio Morning Edition host Doug Tribou spoke with the Michigan Public Radio Network's Lansing Bureau Chief Rick Pluta about the Legislature’s top priorities this fall. 

(Rick is also the co-host of It’s Just Politics on Michigan Radio. For more on why the Michigan Legislature rarely overturns the governor, check out the episode about the complexities of vetoes and overrides in Lansing.) 

