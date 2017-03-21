WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Lansing’s first African-American teacher recognized in Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame

By 2 hours ago
  • After becoming Lansing's first African-American teacher, Olivia Letts later became the school district's first African-American principal.
    After becoming Lansing's first African-American teacher, Olivia Letts later became the school district's first African-American principal.
    Rick Pluta / Michigan Radio

The Michigan Women's Hall of Fame welcomed its latest group of honorees late last year.

Among the five contemporary honorees was Olivia Letts. She was the first African-American teacher hired by the Lansing School District. She started that job in 1951 and from there, Letts spent her life as an advocate for education, community service and civil rights.

Letts joined Stateside to talk about her life, career and induction into the Hall of Fame.

Listen to the full interview above to hear about her early days at Lincoln School, the school that "took a chance" on her in the early 1950s when no schools were hiring African-American teachers.

This segment originally aired on Oct. 18, 2016.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunesGoogle Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
teachers
African-American History
lansing

Related Content

Detroiter's family heirloom showcased in national African-American museum

By Sep 23, 2016
Courtesy of Shirley Burke

The National Museum of African American History and Culture opens this weekend in Washington. One of the items on display is a violin that, until now, was in Michigan with Shirley Burke.

Michigan Tech works to include black voices in the history of Copper Country

By Jul 14, 2016
Courtesy of Michigan Tech Archieves

The history of Copper Country in the Upper Peninsula tends to focus on mining and the mostly European immigrants who worked those mines. 

That traditional history is missing something: the presence of African-Americans.

Family of slave that settled in Michigan donates 170-year-old freedom papers

By Mar 7, 2016
Benjamin Hall

Back in the mid-1800s, a slave by the name of Frank Demas purchased his freedom from a Kentucky slave owner. Demas later settled in Michigan and 170 years later, the document that set him free has survived -- thanks to his family. His family has passed the document, called a manumission, down from generation to generation and now, the great-great-great grandson of Frank Demas has donated it to the Archives of Michigan.

The manumission, as well as some of his Demas’ wife’s belongings, are now on display at the Michigan Historical Center in Lansing.   

"New" DPS boasts stable enrollment, but still short on teachers

By Oct 10, 2016
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

The new Detroit Public Schools Community district fell just shy of its budgeted enrollment goal for the year.

The district counted 45,265-45,365 students at the state count day last week. That’s about .5% shy of what the district had budgeted for. 

But coming off a tumultuous year that saw the district almost go bankrupt, district leaders see the numbers as a victory of sorts.