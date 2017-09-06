Larsen says she would have no trouble ruling against Trump

Michigan Supreme Court Justice Joan Larsen faced members of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee today. The committee held a hearing on Larsen’s nomination to the Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.

U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island,,said he’s concerned that a right-leaning group funded a media campaign to win support for Larsen’s nomination.

“What did they think they were going to get for their investment in your candidacy for this court, Miss Larsen. Why would they be spending this money if they did not see some return?”

Larsen said she has no idea why the Judicial Crisis Network is pushing for her nomination.

Larsen was named to the court by President Trump, who also has her on a list of potential U.S. Supreme Court nominees. But Larsen says she made no promises on how she would rule on

“Absolutely not," she told the panel, "and if I had been asked, I never would have committed to any such promise.”

Larsen says she would have no problems reversing a law or a presidential order.

Larsen says lower courts must follow U.S. Supreme Court rulings, and that includes applying the Roe versus Wade decision to abortion cases. But she would not say whether she personally supports the ruling.