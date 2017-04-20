WUOMFM
Laughter is critical to maintaining a healthy mind

  • An older woman and a younger girl laugh.
    Laughter is good for you, Dr. Farha Abassi said.
    Mohammad Meenhaj Uddin / https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/legalcode

There’s an old adage that laughter is the best medicine. 

Michigan State University psychiatrist Dr. Farha Abassi believes there’s some scientific truth to that. 

 Abassi joined Stateside to discuss the mental and physical health benefits of laughter. She recommends that, especially in fractious political times, people take breaks from the news to watch a funny video.  The issue is personal for Abassi. As an immigrant, she says, she wouldn't have survived if she weren't able to laugh through the struggles of moving to a new country.  

Minding Michigan is Stateside’s ongoing series that examines mental health issues in our state.

