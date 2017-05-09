WUOMFM

Lawmaker John Kivela dead of suicide

By 29 minutes ago
  • State Rep. John Kivela, D-Marquette
    State Rep. John Kivela, D-Marquette
    John Kivela's office website

There were tears and hugs on the floor of the state House today as colleagues got word that state Rep. John Kivela, D-Marquette, took his life – one day after his second arrest on a charge of drunk driving.

  

“I’m sure today is the toughest day we will experience this term together,” House Speaker Tom Leonard told his colleagues in the House. “And I truly have no words about the loss of our dear friend, John Kivela.”

Kivela’s body was found in the home he owned in Lansing. That’s after he was released from the Clinton County jail following his arrest. Kivela was 47. He is survived by his wife and two children.

The state House canceled session today and tomorrow to mourn the Democrat from Marquette.

Tags: 
john kivela

Related Content

Michigan lawmaker pleads guilty to drunken driving

By Dec 18, 2015
State Rep. John Kivela, D-Marquette
John Kivela's office website

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (AP) - A northern Michigan lawmaker has pleaded guilty to drunken driving stemming from an incident in which authorities say he was speeding, swerving and driving with an open bottle of whiskey.

Democratic Rep. John Kivela made the plea to a first-offense charge Friday in a Clinton County court. Prosecutors dropped a more serious charge of operating while intoxicated with a high-blood-alcohol content.