Lawmaker says states should protect internet privacy if feds won’t

A Republican state lawmaker says Michigan should protect people’s internet privacy if the federal government won’t.

State Sen. Rick Jones, R-Grand Ledge, has asked for bills that would restore privacy protections for people in Michigan. That’s after Congress voted to block a rule that would have required internet service providers to get customers’ permission before selling their data.

“So now, if you go on an internet service provider, or if you so on a search engine, anything you look at can be retained and it can be sold,” Jones said.

Jones said the bills are still being drafted. But he says a state cannot stop companies from denying service to customers who won’t agree to allow their information to be sold.

“I believe the state has the power to say to a company, if you’re going to provide internet service in the state of Michigan, you will not sell information unless the person agrees to it,” he said.