WUOMFM
Related Program: 
The Environment Report

As lawmakers push to repeal Common Core, what will it cost Michigan’s schools?

By Cheyna Roth 27 minutes ago
  • Chalkboard
    Some Michigan lawmakers want to repeal Common Core standards.
    user alkruse24 / flickr http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

Some lawmakers want Michigan to dump the Common Core education standards. But that might put them at odds with Governor Snyder’s vision for education in Michigan.

Michigan’s current education standards are Common Core with a twist. But some lawmakers want to use the standards that another state used a few years ago.

A report released by the governor’s 21st Century Education Commission recommends keeping Michigan’s current education standards.

While it doesn’t specifically mention Common Core, it does say that Michigan should stick to the current content standards and use the M-STEP and SAT to measure student outcomes.

John Walsh is the Director of Strategy for Governor Rick Snyder. He says the conversation needs to be more about making education better.

“We keep changing things and it’s difficult to then determine whether or not children are consistently moving forward or to find the things that are working,” he says.

Snyder won’t take a position on the pending legislation, but he is willing to have discussions about education.

Paul Salah is with the intermediate school district in Wayne County. It provides support and professional development to schools in Wayne County. He says repealing Common Core would cost schools a lot, and not just financially.

“It’s literally tens of thousands of hours of instructional time that teachers are away from their students designing and learning about best practices and the research base,” he says.

Legislation in Lansing to repeal any use of Common Core and replace it with standards once used by Massachusetts is currently in a House committee.

Tags: 
common core

Related Content

A new House bill looks to make "Common Core" no more

By Bryce Huffman Feb 10, 2017
test with bubble answers
User Alberto G. / Creative Commons / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Michigan would dump the controversial "common core" education standards under a bill in the state House.

State representative Gary Glenn, R-Midland,  introduced the bill, which calls for adopting a set of standards developed by the state of Massachusetts.

Massachusetts has the best standards in the country, according to Glenn.

He said the new standards are more rigorous and will better prepare students for college and work.

“Why would we give Michigan students anything less than the best in the country?” Glenn asked.