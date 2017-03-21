WUOMFM

Lawmakers to try to shut down big box loophole

By 37 minutes ago
  • An empty big box store - a former K-Mart in Grand Blanc Michigan
    Michigan Municipal League

A bipartisan group of state lawmakers and local officials will try again this year to shut down a tax break that’s allowed big box stores to cut their property taxes.

 

The so-called “dark store” loophole allows open and functioning big-box stores to base their property taxes on the value of stores that have been shut down. The value of the empty stores can be further reduced by restrictions on who can buy them.

 

“These big box stores are getting reductions upwards of 60, 70% at times in their taxable value,” says state Representative John Kivela, D-Marquette. “It’s just not fair.”

 

Judy Allen with the Michigan Townships Association says the difference is made up in cuts to public safety, libraries, and schools, and higher taxes for local homeowners and small businesses.

 

“So who pays that? Who’s paying the rest of that share? It’s the small businesses. It’s the homeowners,” she says. “It’s a shifting of the burden, and that’s what we have an issue with is the shifting of the burden.”

 

The retail giants say they pay their fair share of local taxes.

 

There is also a legal challenge to the “dark stores” loophole pending before the Michigan Supreme Court.

Tags: 
dark stores

Related Content

"Dark store" case makes its way to the Michigan Supreme Court

By Feb 2, 2017
An empty big box store - a former K-Mart in Grand Blanc Michigan
Michigan Municipal League

The city of Escanaba is taking on big box stores in the Michigan Supreme Court. The city says the home improvement store Menards is dodging taxes.

It’s called the “dark store” loophole, and it’s been used more often in recent years by the Michigan Tax Tribunal when assessing property taxes. It determines property taxes for fully-functioning retailers like Target and Wal-Mart based on nearby empty stores.