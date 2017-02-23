WUOMFM

Lawsuit filed challenging state’s authority to close low-performing schools

  • The state's School Reform Office says the Washington Writer's Academy in Kalamazoo could close.
    Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio

Lawyers for Saginaw and Kalamazoo school districts say the state does not have the authority to close four of their low-performing schools.

The complaint was filed late Wednesday on behalf of the two school districts and more than a dozen parents. They argue the governor violated the state constitution when he signed an executive order in 2015 moving the School Reform Office into a department under his control, instead of the state superintendent and the education department.

The office is considering closing 38 schools.

The lawyers say the head of the School Reform Office has not outlined basic definitions, like what “satisfactory results” are needed to be met to keep a school open. They claim the School Reform Office has not followed the state law outlining the process for closing schools; particularly a provision that requires the School Reform Officer to move schools that aren’t making good enough progress into a School Reform District. Only then, they say, can the office attempt to close the school.

The state has declined to comment on the lawsuit at this time, but today Governor Snyder announced the state will wait until May at the earliest decide whether to close any of the state’s lowest-performing schools. 

In a written statement, Governor Snyder acknowledged many families are anxious about the fate of the schools their children attend, but he says fixing struggling schools will take time and he wants to make sure the right plan is in place. The governor says the state Department of Education and the School Reform Office will work together to develop a strategy. 

Related Content

Democrats in Washington ask Snyder to stop school closings

By Feb 22, 2017
Parents, students and community activists holding signs at a press conference in front of Osborn High School in Detroit.
Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

In a letter to Governor Rick Snyder, Michigan's Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives asked that he stop the Michigan School Reform Office from closing 38 schools.

U.S. Reps. John Conyers, Debbie Dingell, Dan Kildee, Brenda Lawrence, and Sander Levin requested that the governor not close any schools without input and support from local communities.

The representatives cited the negative impacts of school closings, such as the burdens placed on working families that may face longer commutes.

Detroit parents and students ask to be involved school closure decision

By Feb 20, 2017
Parents, students and community activists holding signs at a press conference in front of Osborn High School in Detroit.
Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

Detroit parents and students want the state to hear from them before closing their schools.

Twenty-five public schools in Detroit could be shut down for having poor test scores.

The state School Reform Office, which released the list of schools that might close, has yet to meet with parents or students from these schools.

Terry Whitfield is with 482 Forward, a citywide network of community organizations, schools groups and church groups.

He says the state needs input from the people most affected by the possible school closings.

State Board of Education comes out against school closures

By Virginia Gordan Feb 15, 2017
Empty classroom.
Motown31 / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

The Michigan Board of Education wants Governor Snyder's School Reform Office to call off closing any schools this fall. It joins a growing chorus of protest by parents and school administrators against possible school closures.

Last month the School Reform Office announced that 38 schools are at risk of closure because of persistently low standardized test scores. The office said it was reviewing whether a closing would create "unreasonable hardship" before it reaches a final decision on closing a school.