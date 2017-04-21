WUOMFM

Legal challenge puts contract negotiations with new Detroit schools superintendent on hold

    A circuit judge has put a pause on contract negotiations with the new Detroit schools superintendent.
A new legal challenge is putting a pause on negotiations between the Detroit Public Schools Community District board and Nikolai Vitti, who was chosen as the district's new superintendent this week.

The challenge was filed by Robert Davis, a community activist who threatened the action after the board's decision to hire Vitti was announced. He is seeking a temporary restraining order that would stop the board from negotiating with Vitti.

Davis claims that the board created a subcommittee to conduct negotiations with the new superintendent, and he wants to ensure that those conversations are public. The board disputes that any such subcommittee has been formed.

The Detroit Free Press reports that after a hearing yesterday, Wayne Circuit Judge Brian Sullivan ordered the board to turn over an audio recording of the vote to negotiate with Vitti.

Another hearing may take place Tuesday. Contract negotiations are temporarily halted until then.

Detroit Public Schools chooses new superintendent

By Apr 19, 2017
Out of the 38 under-performing schools that could be closed in Michigan, 25 of them are located in Metro Detroit.
After months of interviews and discussions, the Detroit Public Schools Community District school board has chosen Dr. Nikolai Vitti to be its next superintendent.

The vote to enter contract negotiations with Vitti is the first major decision by the board, which was created last year.

Dr. Vitti is currently the superintendent of schools in Duval County, Florida, but he grew up in Dearborn Heights and graduated from Divine Child High School in Dearborn.

The other finalist for the job was River Rouge superintendent Derrick Coleman.

Angered by school closure threats, some Detroit parents opting out of state test

By Apr 11, 2017
test with bubble answers
The Detroit Public Schools Community District starts giving students the M-STEP test this week. That’s the annual statewide test used to measure student achievement.

But more than 400 Detroit parents have opted for their kids to sit out the test, because they’re upset that the state uses that data to justify closing schools.

The unusually large number of opt-outs comes mostly as a result of a campaign organized by the Detroit Parent Network.

CEO Sharlonda Buckman says Detroit parents have come to feel “extremely disrespected” by state education officials.

Three school districts get funding boost from state for consolidation

By Apr 5, 2017
Out of the 38 under-performing schools that could be closed in Michigan, 25 of them are located in Metro Detroit.
Three school districts in the state are getting some extra help.

The state has approved grants totaling three million dollars. The money is for consolidating and merging schools and resources in the districts.

“The consolidation grants support strategic consolidation of districts where it makes sense,” said Michigan Department of Education spokesperson Bill DiSessa. “Streamlining their services and operations in other cases, the grants help defray the costs and increase efficiencies in these districts.