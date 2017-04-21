Legal challenge puts contract negotiations with new Detroit schools superintendent on hold

A new legal challenge is putting a pause on negotiations between the Detroit Public Schools Community District board and Nikolai Vitti, who was chosen as the district's new superintendent this week.

The challenge was filed by Robert Davis, a community activist who threatened the action after the board's decision to hire Vitti was announced. He is seeking a temporary restraining order that would stop the board from negotiating with Vitti.

Davis claims that the board created a subcommittee to conduct negotiations with the new superintendent, and he wants to ensure that those conversations are public. The board disputes that any such subcommittee has been formed.

The Detroit Free Press reports that after a hearing yesterday, Wayne Circuit Judge Brian Sullivan ordered the board to turn over an audio recording of the vote to negotiate with Vitti.

Another hearing may take place Tuesday. Contract negotiations are temporarily halted until then.