WUOMFM

Lessenberry on DACA, MSU lawsuit, Little Caesar's Arena, and a new invasive plant

By & 39 minutes ago
  • sign that says
    People across the country and across Michigan protested President Trump’s plan to repeal the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.
    Flickr user Harrie van Veen https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/

President Donald Trump announced yesterday that he'll end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program in six months. Gov. Rick Snyder issued a statement opposing the move and urged Congress to act quickly to clarify the status of so-called "DREAMers."

Morning Edition host Doug Tribou and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry discuss how pressure from Snyder and other governors could affect decisions made by Congress. 

They also talk about a new lawsuit against Michigan State University after the school declined to allow white nationalist Richard Spencer to speak on campus, Kid Rock's opening run at Little Caesar’s Arena, and a new invasive plant growing in southeast Michigan.

Tags: 
Morning Edition
Jack Lessenberry
DACA
Rick Snyder
Michigan State University
richard spencer
Little Caesars Arena
invasive plants

Related Content

Michigan DACA recipient on his future: “I don’t know”

By 17 hours ago
JVALASIMAGES / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCLO

Last Friday, President Trump was asked about the future of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA). It’s the program that allows undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children to remain in the country. They're widely known as "DREAMers."

"We love the DREAMers," President Trump said. "We love everybody."

More than 6,000 Michigan residents could be at risk of deportation after Trump's decision on DACA

By 19 hours ago
Sasha Kimel / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

President Donald Trump is ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, and unless Congress passes legislation before March 2018, nearly 800,000 undocumented young people could be at risk of deportation.

The administration’s announcement Tuesday does not come as a shock. Trump often bashed the program throughout his campaign, although he seemed to soften that stance slightly once in office.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that the administration will delay the death of the program until March, giving Congress the opportunity to pass legislation protecting eligible immigrants. But that has been a historically difficult task for the legislature, and it remains to be seen whether there can be a bipartisan solution.

Despite lawsuit, MSU stands by rejection of white nationalist speaker

By Sep 4, 2017
Michigan State University sign.

Cameron Padgett wants at least $75,000 in damages, and a court order forcing Michigan State University to let white supremacist Richard Spencer speak on campus.

“It’s been kind of a struggle,” says Padgett, a 23-year-old student at Georgia State University, who’s also been arranging campus lectures for Spencer at schools like Auburn University and the University of Florida. Those attempts have not gone smoothly. “Everyone says they’re for free speech, but when it comes down to it, this country’s moving away from that.”

In July, Padgett says he tried to rent an MSU conference room for Spencer to give a talk about his "alt-right" philosophy, which “advances European racial interests … and [criticizes] free trade agreements, radical feminism, sexual deviancy, and the ideology of multiculturalism,” according to the lawsuit.

It's go time for Little Caesar's Arena and "District Detroit"

By 14 hours ago
An aerial view of Little Caesar's Arena.
Michigan Radio

Gov. Snyder, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, and others joined the Ilitch family to cut the ribbon on the new Little Caesar’s Arena complex on Tuesday.

Both the Detroit Red Wings and Pistons will play home games there within weeks.

The arena is touted as the anchor of the new “District Detroit,” a 50-block redevelopment project just north of downtown Detroit that also includes new housing and retail.

Michigan DNR: Invasive Japanese stiltgrass found in state

By Sep 3, 2017
Invasive plant Japanese stiltgrass
Tom Potterfield / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

The state Department of Natural Resources says an invasive grass from Asia has been found in Michigan for first time.

The DNR said Friday that Japanese stiltgrass was recently found on private property in Scio Township, near Ann Arbor in Washtenaw County.

The invasive plant originates in Asia and is a thin, bamboo-like grass with jointed stems and well-spaced leaves.

The DNR is asking landowners and others spending time outdoors to be on the lookout for Japanese stiltgrass and to report its location to the state agency.