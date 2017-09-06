Lessenberry on DACA, MSU lawsuit, Little Caesar's Arena, and a new invasive plant

President Donald Trump announced yesterday that he'll end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program in six months. Gov. Rick Snyder issued a statement opposing the move and urged Congress to act quickly to clarify the status of so-called "DREAMers."

Morning Edition host Doug Tribou and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry discuss how pressure from Snyder and other governors could affect decisions made by Congress.

Listen to the conversation.

They also talk about a new lawsuit against Michigan State University after the school declined to allow white nationalist Richard Spencer to speak on campus, Kid Rock's opening run at Little Caesar’s Arena, and a new invasive plant growing in southeast Michigan.