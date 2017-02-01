Lessenberry on DeVos confirmation and Trump immigration order

Stateside's conversation with Gary Naeyaert, executive director of the Great Lakes Education Project

Betsy DeVos is facing stiff opposition from teacher's unions in her nomination fight to head up the US Departent of Education.

Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow announced that she would not support DeVos nearly three weeks in advance of the vote by the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions. (On Tuesday, the committee voted 12-11 along party lines on Tuesday to move DeVos’s nomination to the Senate floor.) And, in DeVos’ hometown of Holland, about a thousand people recently gathered to protest the nomination.

But DeVos also had some devoted supporters in her corner.