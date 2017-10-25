Lessenberry on educating black students, Joe Louis' legacy, and saving a popular non-native fish

Listen to the conversation.

A new study says African-American kids in Michigan fare worse than children of color anywhere else in the country when it comes to education and other benchmarks. Some advocates say that means it’s time to start acknowledging we need policies that give extra help to minority children.

Michigan Radio's "Morning Edition" host Doug Tribou and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry discuss what that approach might look like.

They also talk about the Flint water contract dispute between the city council and state of Michigan, a new proposal to build a city-wide pedestrian and bicycle pathway to honor Joe Louis now that "The Joe" is being demolished, and maintaining a popular non-native fish – the king salmon – that's being threatened by invasive fish and mussels in the Great Lakes.