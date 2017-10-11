Lessenberry on Flint water crisis criminal prosecutions and new degree studying medicinal marijuana

Listen to the conversation.

The criminal prosecutions in the Flint Water crisis are just starting to make their way into the courts. This week, the state's medical officer, Dr. Eden Wells, was supposed to begin a preliminary exam to determine if her case would go to trial, but prosecutors said they're adding charges including involuntary manslaughter. That pushed the exam back to next month. There are 13 defendants who have not pleaded guilty. Only one has actually begun an exam.

Morning Edition host Doug Tribou asks senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry whether the trial process is moving too slowly.

They also talk about a state measure that would prevent towns and cities from regulating short-term vacation rentals, and a new chemistry degree offered by Northern Michigan University where students study medicinal plants including marijuana.