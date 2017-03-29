WUOMFM

Lessenberry on Flint water settlement and the future of Medicaid in Michigan

By & 16 minutes ago
  • sign that says flint
    The state will pay to replace 18,000 lead service lines in Flint as part of a lawsuit settlement reached this week.
    Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

A major lawsuit over the Flint water crisis has been settled. Under the deal, the state will pay for the replacement of 18,000 lead service lines. This Week in Michigan Politics, Morning Edition host Doug Tribou and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry talk about why the deal might set a precedent for other cities.

They also talk about the possibility that water distribution centers in Flint could close as early as September, whether Michigan's Medicaid expansion is safe after Republican leaders failed to come up with a healthcare overhaul plan that their party could get behind, and a call to revive income tax cut talks in the state Legislature.

Tags: 
week in michigan politics
Flint
Flint water crisis
healthcare
affordable care act
Rick Snyder
income tax
lead pipes

Related Content

Failure to repeal Affordable Care Act good news for Michigan

By Mar 26, 2017
pixanay

The Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, remains the law of the land for now.

Snyder, other GOP govs oppose Obamacare overhaul

By Mar 17, 2017
Governor Rick Snyder
Flickr user Michigan Municipal League / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Governor Rick Snyder and other Republican governors are asking congressional GOP leaders for a do-over on the health care overhaul. Four GOP governors say the plan to be voted on next week falls short.

Anna Heaton is Snyder’s press secretary. She says the plan jeopardizes Michigan’s Medicaid expansion by choking off money for the program.

“Basically, what it does is it shifts the full costs of Medicaid to the states, so it would just be unsustainable and we likely wouldn’t be able to enroll anyone else in our Healthy Michigan program.”

"Unprecedented" court settlement will "help heal the damage" of Flint water crisis

By 12 hours ago
Melissa Mays, foreground, with members of Concerned Pastors for Social Action, speaks outside federal court in Detroit.
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

One lawsuit filed over the Flint water crisis has ended with a landmark settlement.

Federal Judge David Lawson officially signed off on a four-year deal that lays out a series of remedies for Flint’s lead-tainted tap water, and its lingering impacts.

In the short term, that includes keeping bottled water distribution centers open, and expanding efforts to make sure residents have properly installed water filters.

In the longer run, there are strict requirements for frequent water testing, detailed reporting, and water treatment protocols.

After early morning vote, income tax cut dies in the House

By Feb 23, 2017
income tax
ccPixs.com / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

In the first vote of the session, Republican leaders in the state House came up short.

In the wee hours of Thursday morning, the House took a roll call vote on legislation that would roll back the state income tax.

It was significantly different from its first iteration, but Republican leaders still couldn’t shore up enough votes to gain the majority.