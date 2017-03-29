Lessenberry on Flint water settlement and the future of Medicaid in Michigan

Listen to the conversation.

A major lawsuit over the Flint water crisis has been settled. Under the deal, the state will pay for the replacement of 18,000 lead service lines. This Week in Michigan Politics, Morning Edition host Doug Tribou and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry talk about why the deal might set a precedent for other cities.

They also talk about the possibility that water distribution centers in Flint could close as early as September, whether Michigan's Medicaid expansion is safe after Republican leaders failed to come up with a healthcare overhaul plan that their party could get behind, and a call to revive income tax cut talks in the state Legislature.