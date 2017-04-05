Lessenberry on Lansing's sanctuary city status and the ongoing funding battle for Fraser sinkhole

Bids submitted by companies vying for a state government contract will be exempted from public-records requests until the contract winner is announced under legislation signed by Gov. Rick Snyder.

The law, which takes effect immediately, shields records containing a trade secret or financial or propriety information from being released under the state's Freedom of Information Act.

A state spokesman has said the old law permitted the public opening of vendors' proposals at the time of bid closing, letting them view competitors' bids before negotiating with state officials.