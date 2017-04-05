WUOMFM

Lessenberry on Lansing's sanctuary city status and the ongoing funding battle for Fraser sinkhole

By & Doug Tribou 4 minutes ago
  • Lansing City Hall building
    Lansing City Council voted to declare Lansing as a "sanctuary city."
    Michigan State Historic Preservation Office / Flickr

Lansing City Council officially designated itself a "sanctuary city." That move follows the Ann Arbor City Council's decision to not have police or city employees ask people about their immigration status. The Trump administration says "sanctuary cities" could lose their federal funding. Morning Edition host Doug Tribou and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry talk about whether that would impact the two communities.

They also talk about a new law shielding bids for government contracts from public records requests, Flint Mayor Karen Weaver's problems that are unrelated to the city's water crisis, the battle over funding for the sinkhole in Fraser and the Tigers Opening Day win.

Tags: 
sanctuary city
Freedom of Information Act
Flint
sinkhole
detroit tigers

