Lessenberry on Michigan's disaster response plan, Snyder's possible pardon of Iraqi immigrants

  • flooded street in Midland
    Huriccane Harvey and flooding in Mid-Michigan in June have sparked new conversations about the state's response to natural disasters.
    Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

As people in Texas and Louisiana struggle to deal with the impact of Harvey, the storm is also generating new conversations about how to deal with flooding in other parts of the country.

Mid-Michigan is still recovering from floods in late June, and many Michigan cities have had problems in recent years.

Morning Edition host Doug Tribou and Michigan Radio's senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry discuss the state's disaster plan. They also talk about Gov. Rick Snyder's possible pardon of Iraqi nationals living in Michigan, Macomb County's controversial county clerk, and the Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford becoming the highest paid player in the NFL. 

How Michiganders are helping with hurricane relief - and what you can do

By Aug 28, 2017
NOAA

More than 60 Red Cross volunteers from Michigan were deployed to disaster areas as of Sunday night to help manage shelters, serve food, and assess damage from Hurricane Harvey.

Trump declares disaster in Michigan counties after June floods

By & Aug 2, 2017
flooded street in Midland
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

President Donald Trump has made a disaster declaration for four Michigan counties that sustained widespread damage amid severe storms and flash flooding in June.

The announcement Wednesday makes federal funding available to residents and business owners in Bay, Gladwin, Isabella and Midland Counties for things such as temporary housing, repairs, and low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses. The assistance will also aid the Saginaw Chippewa Tribe within Isabella County.

FEMA teams surveying flood damage in mid-Michigan

By Jul 6, 2017
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has eight teams surveying damage in four mid-Michigan counties hard hit by flooding last month.  

The FEMA assessment will play a large role in the state’s expected request for federal disaster relief.

Michigan parole board to review 9 Iraqi pardon requests

By Aug 28, 2017
Protesters waved American flags and said the president's executive order and deportation of people living in the U.S. illegally contradicted American values.
Tyler Scott / Michigan Radio

The Michigan Parole Board has agreed to conduct a full-but-speedy review of pardon requests from Iraqi nationals threatened with deportation.

The board agreed to review nine of nearly 70 requests that have been received since federal immigration authorities began detaining Iraqis with criminal records. Most of the offenses were years ago.

The Iraqis seeking pardons were detained because they have some type of criminal records. In most cases, the offenses occurred many years ago. A federal judge temporarily halted the deportations last month.

Macomb Clerk Karen Spranger hasn't submitted a budget proposal

By Aug 28, 2017
Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger.
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

Problems continue to plague Macomb County Clerk/Register of Deeds Karen Spranger’s office.

Spranger was unable to present a proposed budget to Macomb County Commissioners as scheduled on Monday.

The County Executive’s office say that’s because she submitted an incomplete proposal weeks late.