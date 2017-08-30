Lessenberry on Michigan's disaster response plan, Snyder's possible pardon of Iraqi immigrants

Listen to the conversation.

As people in Texas and Louisiana struggle to deal with the impact of Harvey, the storm is also generating new conversations about how to deal with flooding in other parts of the country.

Mid-Michigan is still recovering from floods in late June, and many Michigan cities have had problems in recent years.

Morning Edition host Doug Tribou and Michigan Radio's senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry discuss the state's disaster plan. They also talk about Gov. Rick Snyder's possible pardon of Iraqi nationals living in Michigan, Macomb County's controversial county clerk, and the Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford becoming the highest paid player in the NFL.