Lessenberry on new Flint indictments and voting rights in Eastpointe

By & 18 hours ago
  • Jack Lessenberry
On Tuesday, State Attorney General Bill Schuette announced more criminal charges in the Flint water crisis, including charges against two former Flint emergency managers.

In this Week in Michigan Politics, Morning Edition host Doug Tribou and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry discuss the latest round of indictments in Flint and a bill that will send the city $170 million in federal aid.

They also look at an alleged Voting Rights Act violation in the Macomb County city of Eastpointe and the completion of Detroit's three-year project to install 65,000 LED streetlights


New round of Flint indictments could test Michigan's emergency manager law

By Dec 20, 2016
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Attorney General Bill Schuette today unveiled a new batch of criminal charges in the Flint water disaster.

Four more criminally charged for their role in the Flint water crisis

By Dec 20, 2016
Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette continues to bring charges against those involved in decisions leading up to the Flint water crisis.
Michigan AG's office

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette filed criminal charges against two former City of Flint employees, and two former state-appointed emergency managers in Flint.  

The four charged are:

  • Darnell Earley, former Flint Emergency Manager
  • Gerald Ambrose, former Flint Emergency Manager
  • Howard Croft, former Director of Public Works in Flint
  • Daugherty Johnson, former Flint Utilities Director

The defendants were charged with a range of felony charges, including “willful neglect of duty,” “false pretenses,” and “misconduct in office.”

Eastpointe wants to hear from residents before it acts on voting rights lawsuit

By 20 hours ago
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

The small Detroit suburb of Eastpointe is looking for public input as it stares down a potential lawsuit.

The U.S. Justice Department warned the city last month that the way it chooses city council members violates the Voting Rights Act.

The government says voting for council members at-large denies the city’s growing black community a voice in government.

Eastpointe seeks public input on plan to give minorities more of an opportunity to get elected

By Dec 16, 2016
A person marking a ballot.
flickr user Michael Dorausch / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

The U.S. Justice Department says Eastpointe’s system of electing council members to represent the entire city, at-large as opposed to a certain ward or neighborhood, has resulted in violations of the Voting Rights Act.

City Manager Steve Duchane says local leaders support inclusion and diversity, but disagree with the allegations.

“I think we’re saddened. I think it’s a bit repulsive to be talking about black, white the way we are in this justice department letter and in our conversations with them,” Duchane said.

Detroit celebrates 65,000 new LED streetlights

By Dec 16, 2016
Public Lighting Authority of Detroit / via Facebook

Detroit is shining much brighter than it did just a couple years ago, and is now “a beacon” for cities nationwide.

That was the consensus at an event Thursday, as the city flipped the switch to celebrate 65,000 new streetlights.

Mayor Mike Duggan has made overhauling Detroit’s street lights a priority. An estimated 40% of them weren’t working when he took office.