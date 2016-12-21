Lessenberry on new Flint indictments and voting rights in Eastpointe

On Tuesday, State Attorney General Bill Schuette announced more criminal charges in the Flint water crisis, including charges against two former Flint emergency managers.

In this Week in Michigan Politics, Morning Edition host Doug Tribou and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry discuss the latest round of indictments in Flint and a bill that will send the city $170 million in federal aid.

They also look at an alleged Voting Rights Act violation in the Macomb County city of Eastpointe and the completion of Detroit's three-year project to install 65,000 LED streetlights.