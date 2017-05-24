WUOMFM

Lessenberry on proposed cuts to Great Lakes funding, Ford's new CEO, and ballot recount fees

By
  • satellite map of Michigan, the Great Lakes
    The Trump Administration's budget would eliminate the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.
    National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)

The Trump Administration released its proposed federal budget. The Great Lakes Restoration Initiative would get zero dollars if the plan is approved as is. Over the past seven years, it received $2.2 billion in funding to preserve the Great Lakes.

Morning Edition host Doug Tribou and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry discuss how that cut could affect Michigan residents.

They also talk about new Ford Motor Co. CEO Jim Hackett, the future of Flint's water source, and a new proposal in the legislature that would increase the charge for statewide ballot recounts.

How Trump’s proposed budget could affect Michigan, Great Lakes

By 14 hours ago
A view of sand dunes and Lake Michigan
Rebecca Williams / Michigan Radio

The broad takeaway from President Trump's budget proposal, released earlier today, is this:

Military spending and high-earners win, while social safety net programs and the Great Lakes lose.

Stateside spoke with Dustin Walsh of Crain’s Detroit Business about the proposed budget and how it would affect Michigan. Walsh said, like most budget proposals, this one represents something closer to a “wish list” than an actual policy proposal.

Ford Replaces CEO Mark Fields In Management Shake-Up

Updated at 10:30 a.m. ET

Ford Motor Co. announced Monday that it has replaced President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Fields, who is retiring after nearly 30 years with the automaker.

Flint city council grills officials recommending city sign 30-year water deal with GLWA

By May 22, 2017
Consultant john Young stands in front of his Power Point presentation.
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Flint city council members want more information about a deal to keep the city on water from Detroit.

Monday night, council member took turns grilling Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) CEO Sue McCormick and a consultant hired by the state who's recommending Flint agree to sign a 30-year deal to get its tap water from Detroit. The contract is part of a plan that includes tens of millions of dollars in new investment to repair Flint's broken water system. 

Bill boosts fee for election recount when margin isn't close

By 20 hours ago
people in voting booths
Paulette Parker / Michigan Radio

Legislation up for a vote in the Michigan Senate would double the fee for losing candidates to file recount petitions if they are down by more than 5 percentage points.

The bill is a response to Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein's recount last fall despite her winning 1 percent of the vote.

The Republican-sponsored measure to be approved Tuesday would increase recount fees from $125 per precinct to $250 if losing candidates are behind by more than 5 points.