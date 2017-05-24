Lessenberry on proposed cuts to Great Lakes funding, Ford's new CEO, and ballot recount fees

Listen to the conversation.

The Trump Administration released its proposed federal budget. The Great Lakes Restoration Initiative would get zero dollars if the plan is approved as is. Over the past seven years, it received $2.2 billion in funding to preserve the Great Lakes.

Morning Edition host Doug Tribou and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry discuss how that cut could affect Michigan residents.

They also talk about new Ford Motor Co. CEO Jim Hackett, the future of Flint's water source, and a new proposal in the legislature that would increase the charge for statewide ballot recounts.