Lessenberry on school closures and Detroit sports teams moving to Little Caesar's Arena

Hundreds of Detroit parents angered by school closure threats are having their kids opt out of the state's M-STEP test. They say the standardized tests are used to justify closures.
Morning Edition host Doug Tribou and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry talk about the effectiveness of that protest.
They also talk about former state representative Cindy Gamrat's wide-ranging lawsuit, the economic impact of the Pistons and the Red Wings moving to Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, and the Mountain Dew syrup spill at a Pepsi plant in Howell.