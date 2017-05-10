Lessenberry on State Rep. John Kivela's death, 2018 governor's race, and school improvements

Listen to the conversation.

On May 9, State Representative John Kivela was found dead in a Lansing home from an apparent suicide. The Marquette democrat's death marks the third time in the past year a House member has died. Morning Edition host Doug Tribou and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry discuss reactions from the Michigan State House.

They also talk about the 2018 governor's race, including the announcement by Congressman Dan Kildee that he will not run for governor, new partnership agreements to improve schools in nine districts, and funding troubles surrounding the Macomb County sinkhole.