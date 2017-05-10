WUOMFM

Lessenberry on State Rep. John Kivela's death, 2018 governor's race, and school improvements

  exterior of the Michigan state capital
    On May 9 State Representative John Kivela was found dead in a Lansing home from an apparent suicide.
On May 9, State Representative John Kivela was found dead in a Lansing home from an apparent suicide. The Marquette democrat's death marks the third time in the past year a House member has died. Morning Edition host Doug Tribou and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry discuss reactions from the Michigan State House. 

They also talk about the 2018 governor's race, including the announcement by Congressman Dan Kildee that he will not run for governor, new partnership agreements to improve schools in nine districts, and funding troubles surrounding the Macomb County sinkhole.

Lawmaker John Kivela dead of suicide

By 15 hours ago
State Rep. John Kivela, D-Marquette
John Kivela's office website

There were tears and hugs on the floor of the state House today as colleagues got word that state Rep. John Kivela, D-Marquette, took his life – one day after his second arrest on a charge of drunk driving.

  

“I’m sure today is the toughest day we will experience this term together,” House Speaker Tom Leonard told his colleagues in the House. “And I truly have no words about the loss of our dear friend, John Kivela.”

Kildee decides against running for Michigan governor in 2018

By Vincent Duffy 21 hours ago
Congressman Dan Kildee
Photo courtesy of the Office of Congressman Dan Kildee

A Michigan congressman has decided against running for governor in 2018 and instead will seek a fourth term in the U.S. House.

Democratic Rep. Dan Kildee of Flint Township made the announcement Tuesday in an email to supporters. His decision leaves former state Senate Minority Leader Gretchen Whitmer as the highest-profile candidate in the Democratic field.

Abdul El-Sayed, the former head of Detroit's health department, has been aggressively seeking to raise his profile with Democrats. Three other lesser-known candidates also are running.

Partnerships, not closures, set to begin with Michigan’s struggling schools

By May 8, 2017
bottom of chalkboard, with an eraser and chalk sitting on the ledge
user alkruse24 / Flickr

The state is stepping in to help struggling schools instead of closing them.

 

Earlier this year 38 schools were marked for potential closure. Those were schools that consistently ranked in the bottom five percent of all public schools in the state.

 

Macomb County officials approve $6 million in additional sewer fixes

By May 8, 2017
Construction near the site of the sinkhole on the Fraser-Clinton Township border in Macomb County
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

Macomb County wants to prevent another sinkhole from opening along 15 Mile Road in Fraser. That’s why it will spend more than $6 million to reline the interceptor drain underneath it.

The Macomb Interceptor Drainage District Board voted to make improvements to the drain while the sewer bypass is still being used for the construction project to fix the sinkhole that was discovered last Christmas Eve.