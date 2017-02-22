WUOMFM

Lessenberry talks DHS changes and more income tax legislation

By & 1 hour ago
  • Jack Lessenberry
    Michigan Radio

The Department of Homeland Security revealed dramatic changes to its policies on Tuesday. This Week in Michigan Politics, Morning Edition host Doug Tribou and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry talk about what those changes could mean in Michigan, where a number of cities have sanctuary measures in place or are considering them.

They also discuss Coleman Young Jr.'s announcement that he's going to run for Detroit mayor, new legislation that would roll back Michigan's income tax rate instead of eliminating it altogether, and the state's unseasonably warm weather and how it's affecting tourism.

Tags: 
department of homeland security
undocumented immigrants
sanctuary city
Election 2018
state income tax
tourism

Related Content

State income tax bill taking new form as House approves amendments

By 6 hours ago
income tax
ccPixs.com / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Lawmakers in Lansing might not try to do away with the state income tax after all; but, they are still looking to reduce it.

A new version of the bill would gradually cut the tax from 4 point 25 percent to 3 point 9 percent.

Bill sponsor Representative Lee Chatfield says he is happy with the changes.

“Our goal all along has been to deliver on the promise made to the people back in 2007, and we think the legislation in its current form with the substitute accomplishes that goal,” he said.

Lansing city council tables "sanctuary city" resolution

By Feb 13, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Lansing is not yet Michigan’s next "sanctuary city."

After two and half hours of passionate, though civil, public comment, the Lansing city council decided to table the resolution.  

The resolution actually stopped short of declaring Lansing a “sanctuary city." Instead, it describes Michigan’s capitol city as a “welcoming” city. 

Warm weather putting winter tourism at risk in Michigan

By Mateus DeFaria 22 hours ago
Vince Pahkala / Wikimedia Commons

Planning your next winter excursion in Michigan could get harder this year. 

Unusually warm temperatures throughout the state, including record highs in certain areas over the weekend, have led tourism experts and representatives to question whether enough snow will stay on the ground to support outdoor activities. 

Some state lawmakers move to crack down on “sanctuary cities”

By Feb 1, 2017
A new policy will hopefully help supervisors track any racial profiling
Michigan State Police

Police would have to report anybody they arrest to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, if there’s “probable cause” to think they’re “not legally present in the United States.”

That’s under a new bill introduced in the state House of Representatives last month. It’s now heading to the Local Government committee.