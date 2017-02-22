Lessenberry talks DHS changes and more income tax legislation

The Department of Homeland Security revealed dramatic changes to its policies on Tuesday. This Week in Michigan Politics, Morning Edition host Doug Tribou and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry talk about what those changes could mean in Michigan, where a number of cities have sanctuary measures in place or are considering them.
They also discuss Coleman Young Jr.'s announcement that he's going to run for Detroit mayor, new legislation that would roll back Michigan's income tax rate instead of eliminating it altogether, and the state's unseasonably warm weather and how it's affecting tourism.