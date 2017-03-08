WUOMFM

Lessenberry talks online gambling and pollution cleanup funds

By & 3 hours ago
  • Jack Lessenberry
    Michigan Radio

In case you needed more proof that politics makes for strange bedfellows, a coalition of religious leaders and casino owners have united to oppose new legislation that would legalize online gambling in Michigan. This Week in Michigan Politics, Morning Edition host Doug Tribou and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry discuss whether the legislation is a good bet for the state.

They also talk about the state's new "partnership model" that allows 38 low-performing schools to avoid closure, Gov. Snyder's short-term fix to recharge Michigan's dwindling environmental cleanup funds, and a new proposal that would prevent state legislators who are expelled or have resigned from running for their old seats in a special election.

Tags: 
online gambling
cleanup
Michigan Department of Education
detroit public schools
election

Related Content

Michigan lawmakers sizing up online gambling

By Mar 7, 2017
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

On Wednesday, a state Senate committee takes up a package of bills to legalize online gambling in Michigan.

Online gambling is currently only legal in two states, Nevada and New Jersey. But several states are considering legalizing it. Supporters say legalizing online gambling could generate more tax revenue, though the difference seen in Nevada and New Jersey has been slight. 

State partnership offers schools threatened with closure 18 months to improve

By Mar 6, 2017
ALKRUSE24 / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

The Michigan Department of Education is offering a reprieve for the 38 schools in danger of being closed for poor performance.

The reprieve is laid out in a letter from Michigan Superintendent Brian Whiston to the eight school districts with schools on the possible closure list.

State is running out of cleanup money

By Mar 6, 2017
Courtesy photo / Holland BPW

The state is close to running out of money to clean thousands of abandoned, polluted properties all across Michigan.

The state spends about $15 million a year cleaning up abandoned industrial sites. The money comes from bond sales approved by voters back in the 1990s. That pot is almost exhausted.

Governor Rick Snyder has proposed a one-time shift of money to pay for the cleanup program in the coming fiscal year. The money would come from the fund that pays for decontaminating underground fuel tanks that’s financed by a portion of gas taxes.

Special elections restrictions sail through legislature

By Mar 6, 2017
Former state representatives Todd Courser and Cindy Gamrat.
images from Courser/Gamrat offices

If you’re expelled or resign from your seat in the legislature, you shouldn’t get to run for the seat you vacated.

That’s the idea behind a bill making progress in Lansing.

The legislation – which failed to make it through last year’s session – was crafted in the wake of a sex and cover-up scandal.

Explaining the partial inspiration for the bill, sponsor Republican Aaron Miller said, “You learn from things that happen today what legislation needs to be changed for tomorrow.”