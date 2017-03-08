Lessenberry talks online gambling and pollution cleanup funds

Listen to the conversation.

In case you needed more proof that politics makes for strange bedfellows, a coalition of religious leaders and casino owners have united to oppose new legislation that would legalize online gambling in Michigan. This Week in Michigan Politics, Morning Edition host Doug Tribou and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry discuss whether the legislation is a good bet for the state.

They also talk about the state's new "partnership model" that allows 38 low-performing schools to avoid closure, Gov. Snyder's short-term fix to recharge Michigan's dwindling environmental cleanup funds, and a new proposal that would prevent state legislators who are expelled or have resigned from running for their old seats in a special election.