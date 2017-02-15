WUOMFM

Lessenberry talks school closures and Flint subsidies

By & 16 minutes ago
  • Jack Lessenberry
    Michigan Radio

At a meeting with Detroit parents and school administrators earlier this week, one of the governor's advisors told the crowd "there's no way in the world" the state will close 38 failing schools this year.

That's after the State School Reform office sent letters to parents at 38 failing schools across the state, mostly in Detroit, warning of possible closure. This Week in Michigan Politics, Morning Edition host Doug Tribou and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry talk about whether the Snyder administration is softening up its approach to closing schools. 

They also discuss the state's announcement that it's ending subsidies for Flint water bills this month, the latest in the sexual assault case against former Michigan State University gymnastics team doctor -- Dr. Larry Nassar -- and the highlights and controversies that will color the legacy of pizza mogul and Detroit sports owner Mike Ilitch.  

At Detroit meeting, hints of a possible softer approach to closing schools

By 22 hours ago
Flickr user Frank Juarez/Flickr / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

One of Governor Snyder’s key advisors says “there’s no way in the world” the state will close 38 “failing” schools this year.

That’s what Rich Baird told the crowd at a Detroit meeting about potential school closures Monday night.

The State School Reform Office has sent letters to parents at 38 schools across the state, warning they could be shut down because of persistently low test scores. 25 of those schools are in Detroit.

Flint's mayor can't convince Michigan's governor to restart water bill credits

By 14 hours ago
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Tomorrow, Flint Mayor Karen Weaver will discuss what’s next for her city, now that the governor has refused to restart state credits on Flint water bills.

MSU gymnastics coach resigns, denies knowledge of alleged sexual abuse

By 18 hours ago
Lawsuits against the university claim students started reporting abuse as early as 1999.
user John M. Quick / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

After 27 years on the job, Kathie Klages is resigning as head coach of women’s gymnastics at MSU. She denies any knowledge about Dr. Larry Nassar’s alleged years-long, repeated sexual abuse of MSU gymnasts.

Two women have filed court documents claiming they told Klages about Nassar’s alleged assaults back in the 1990s. He wasn’t fired from MSU until earlier this past fall.  

Sports and "pizza pizza" king Mike Ilitch dies at 87

By Feb 10, 2017
Ilitch Holdings, LLC