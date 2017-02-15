Lessenberry talks school closures and Flint subsidies

LIsten to the conversation.

At a meeting with Detroit parents and school administrators earlier this week, one of the governor's advisors told the crowd "there's no way in the world" the state will close 38 failing schools this year.

That's after the State School Reform office sent letters to parents at 38 failing schools across the state, mostly in Detroit, warning of possible closure. This Week in Michigan Politics, Morning Edition host Doug Tribou and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry talk about whether the Snyder administration is softening up its approach to closing schools.

They also discuss the state's announcement that it's ending subsidies for Flint water bills this month, the latest in the sexual assault case against former Michigan State University gymnastics team doctor -- Dr. Larry Nassar -- and the highlights and controversies that will color the legacy of pizza mogul and Detroit sports owner Mike Ilitch.